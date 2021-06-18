NORTH EAST — Alice Marie Knisely, age 92 of North East, MD, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Alice was born in Troy, Gilmer Co., WV on December 28, 1928, daughter of the late Roscoe and Thelma Peters.
Alice was a graduate of Troy High School class of 1949 and attended Glenville State College in WV.
Alice worked as a Teachers Aide for the Cecil County Public School system for many years. She was also a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing.
She belonged to the Susquehanna Swinger Square Dancing Club back in 2000. She loved square dancing, playing bingo, camping, traveling and returning to her home-state of WV. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Alice is survived by her daughter: Debbie Grafton and her husband Scott of Elkton, MD; two grandchildren: Jeffrey Green and his wife Kate of Smyrna, DE and Timothy Green of North East, MD; one great granddaughter: Raina Green; her sisters: Rose Veazey and her husband Marshall of Gaithersburg, MD and Dot Bowman of North East, MD; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years: Eugene Knisley; and her sister: Freda Fell.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with Rev. Jack Cohen where visitation will begin at 12:00 pm.
A public graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Carder Cemetery, Vadis, Lewis Co., WV with Rev. Bryan Grove.
