OCALA, FLORIDA — Alice Marie Jacques, age 79 of Ocala, Florida went home peacefully to be with Jesus on May 31, 2021.
Alice Marie was born in Boissevain, Virginia to Jesse James and Maggie Alice Snell on August 8, 1941. She was a graduate of Newark High School in Newark, Delaware. She lived for 40 years in Perryville and Port Deposit, Maryland prior to moving to Ocala, Florida in May 2000.
Alice Marie worked at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, MD as a Switchboard Operator. She worked as a Collection Supervisor at Key Operations also in Havre de Grace, MD prior to her retirement. After moving to Ocala FL, Alice Marie worked briefly as a Receptionist at AmeriLife Insurance Company. She enjoyed gardening and watching the bluebirds’ nest in her yard.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra Mullins Bowman (Walter), a son John Mullins, a stepdaughter Rhonda Jacques, and a stepson John Jacques Jr (Elizabeth). She had 6 Grandchildren, Jessica Bowman, Travis Bowman, John David Mullins, James Spielman, Cody Jourdan and Thalia Jacques. She had 4- 1/2 Great Grandchildren and her sisters Eva Rineer, Irene White, and Shelby Cook Cody.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, John J Jacques, Sr; her parents, Jesse and Maggie Snell; brother Robert William Snell and her sisters, Mable Baker and Betty Stallard. Also, by her beloved Pomeranian, Misty.
Celebration of Life ceremonies will be held at the Perryville United Methodist Church, Perryville, MD at 1 pm on June 26th 2021 and at Wings of Faith Church, Ocala Florida at 1 pm on July 10th 2021.
A private ceremony for the family will be held at West Nottingham Cemetery in Colora, MD at the time of Inurnment for John J Jacques Sr, Alice Marie Jacques, and Misty.
