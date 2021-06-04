HAVRE DE GRACE — Alice Mae Miller, 91 years, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center of Rising Sun, MD. Born February 5, 1930 in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Averla Owens Reynolds.
Mrs. Miller was a member of the Tome Memorial United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, the Ladies Auxiliary to the Jerry Skrivanek V.F.W. Post No. 8185 of Port Deposit, MD, and the Tome Memorial United Methodist Church Women. She was formerly employed as a circuit board assembler by Hewlett Packard of Avondale, PA.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her daughter, Debra Turner Shreve of Havre de Grace, MD; grandchildren, Courtney Turner-Vaughn, Lacey Marie Turner and Anthony Robert Turner; great grandchildren, Kenneth Lee Strong, Katelynn Diane Anderson and Jordon Douglas Anderson; great-great grandchildren, Gage Michael Anderson, Skyler Mae Anderson, Jordon Douglas Anderson, Jr., and Kamden Lee Strong; and brother, John (Jack) Reynolds.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Miller, and son, Robert Ernest Turner.
All services will be private and interment will be in the West Nottingham Cemetery of Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
