RISING SUN — Alice Louise Miller, age 74, of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born on January 7, 1946 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Charles and Mary Katherine Miller.
Alice had many light house collections throughout her home. She loved owls and enjoyed going fishing at the ponds, lakes, and rivers. Alice enjoyed traveling to Daytona, FL and to Roanoke, VA where she would see, Ed. She enjoyed listening to any of Elvis Presley songs, as she was one of his biggest fans. Alice will always be remembered for the pumpkin rolls that she would make during Christmas time. She will always be known as that loving, caring, giving, simple lady who will be dearly missed by many.
Alice is survived by her two sons, Edward Eugene Miller, Jr and Michael Miller, Sr.; daughter, Millisa Walters and her husband, Eddie; grandchildren, Ashley Slagle, Benjamin Cook, Robert Foreaker, and Mary Miller, Michael Miller, Jr., Cheyanne Miller; great-grandchildren, Ethaniel Cook, Liam Mayle, Elias Mayle, Amelia Anthony, Miley Miller, and Dylan Miller. In addition to her parents Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Eugene Miller, Sr.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “St. Jude’s Children Hospital” and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248 Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
