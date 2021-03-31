ELKTON — Alice Fay Benge age 79 of Elkton, Md., passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Born on December 1, 1941, in Pikeville, Kent., to the late Poyster and Angeline Justice.
Mrs. Benge worked at the Plasticoid company in Elkton for more than 50 years. When she was able, she enjoyed attending the First Baptist Church in Elkton. Alice was a loving aunt to her nephews and nieces.
Mrs. Benge’s survivors include her stepson, John Benge, Jr. of Oregon, brother, Adam (Irene) Justice of Elkton, brothers Charles and Bobby Justice and sister, Ruby Justice all from Kentucky.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Benge was preceded in death by her husband John Benge, Sr., sister Sarah Dehart and brothers Robert and Gary Justice.
A celebration of Mrs. Benge’s life will be held at 11 am on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you visit or do something kind for an older person in your life. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
