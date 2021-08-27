ELKTON — Alice E. Long age 89 of Elkton, MD passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Alice was born on February 8, 1932 in Clay, West Virginia to the late AMP Duncan and Delphia (Stewart) Duncan.
Alice worked at RMR in the 60's and 70's and then retired from DuPont in 1991. She was also a regional manager for Avon. Alice loved collecting from flea markets, auctions and yard sales. She loved dachshunds and spoiled her 2, Shelly and Buster.
Alice is survived by her son, Melvin J. Long and his wife, Yoko of Annapolis, MD; daughter, Lamona Skaggs and her husband, Harry of Norfolk, VA; daughter, Cindy Messina of Elkton, MD; grandchildren: Britt Skaggs, Tiffany Wilson, Derric Skaggs, Thomas Messina; 11 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Mitchell Duncan of North Carolina, Kerry Duncan of West Virginia, Elmer Duncan of West Virginia; and sisters: Lena Mulhollen of Ohio, Jewel Miller of Washington. In addition to her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Leroy Long; and granddaughter, Paula Messina.
A celebration of Alice's life will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921 where family and friends may start visiting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held immediately after at Elkton Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
