PORT DEPOSIT — Alice Ann Dalton (Van Atta)
PORT DEPOSIT - Alice Ann Dalton, 87, a proud Buckeye, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2021. She was born in Columbus Ohio on November 4, 1933 to her late parents Juanita (Fairbanks) Van Atta and Lafayette Van Atta. Her sibling was the late Martha Mildred (Van Atta) Veneziale. She was a member of Jobs Daughters and eventually the Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Linden-McKinley High School in 1951 where she participated in talent shows, played volleyball and served as"Y" Teens President. She contributed to her senior yearbook providing the art caricatures of her classmates. Following graduation Alice was accepted into the Grant Hospital School of Nursing, graduated in 1955 and worked as a Registered Nurse at Grant Hospital. While attending nursing school, she met and married her late husband, William "Bill" Dalton, a trucking terminal manager. While living in Columbus she gave birth to two daughters, Peggy and Molly. Bill's work relocated them to Scranton, PA where Alice had her third daughter, Kathleen, "Katie." In 1967 the family moved to Lakewood, OH where Alice had her fourth daughter, Patricia, "Patty." Alice continued working as an R.N. at Lakewood Hospital and enjoyed leading her daughters' Girl Scout Troop. In 1975, a move took the family to Fallston, MD, where Alice enjoyed participating in Jobs Daughters with her daughter Katie at Bethel #35 in Bel Air. She worked as a Unit Secretary at Fallston Hospital and attended Patty's weekly horse shows. The next move was in 1984 to Beaver Dam, VA to Cedar Wood Farm where the family raised quarter horses and attended Patty's 4-H horse shows. Alice started following NASCAR and her favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt, Sr.
Following Bill's passing in 1987, Alice briefly resided in Mechanicsville, VA and worked as an R.N. at the Henrico Doctors Hospital until eventually moving in 1992 to live with her daughters' and care for her grandchildren. She loved to watch Ohio State Football, Lawrence Welk, Jeopardy, CBS Sunday Morning and NASCAR. Alice excelled at crossword puzzles and she was known for being "always pleasant" to everyone.
Alice is survived by her loving family daughters' Peggy Wasserbauer and husband Paul of Lakewood, OH, Molly Dalton Plummer and husband Bryan of Port Deposit, MD, Kathleen "Kate" Buttion and husband Ronald of Street, MD and Patricia "Patty" Utley and husband James of Weatherford, TX. Grand children include Amanda N. Buttion, Elizabeth Plummer, Madilyn Utley and Gregory Buttion and wife Amanda Dixon. Great grand daughter is Ryleigh Buttion.
There will be a private family service at Quantico National Cemetery. Donations appreciated in Alice's name to the Cecil County Water Witch EMS, PO Box 324 Port Deposit MD 21904 or www.WWFCo.com. Venmo donations also accepted @WaterWitch7.
