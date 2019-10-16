NEWARK — Alfred V. Lum, Jr., 78, died on October 12, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday October 18, 2019 at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Highway, Newark where friends may call beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow the service in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
For a complete obituary, please visit beesonfuneral home.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.