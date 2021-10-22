ELKTON, MD — Alfred Mark Williams, age 64, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Saturday, October 16, 2021. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, on December 5, 1956, he was the son of the late Albert T., Jr., and Alice Knorr Williams.
A graduate of Westside Vocational Technical High School, Mr. Williams worked as a supervisor at Quality Heating and Air Conditioning, Wilmington, DE. He was a very selfless man, knowledgeable and skilled in all trades, and always willing to help others. Mr. Williams was highly thought of in the community. His selflessness made such an impact on others, and he will be remembered forever. He was a loving husband, a family man, and will dearly be missed. His legacy will live on in the hearts of the people he loved.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Quality Heating and Air Conditioning for all their love and support.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 18 years, Alice Newberry Williams; children, Amy Jo Schmoyer (Michael), Whitehall, PA, Vicky Dorrance, Pittston, PA, Lisa Dorrance, Elkton, MD, and Leonard Dorrance (loving girlfriend, Amy Peters), Luzerne, PA; siblings, Albert T. Williams, III (Patty), Center Moreland, PA, Alan Williams (Janet), Harveys Lake, PA, and Alice M. Gelsleichter (Al), Dallas, PA; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Squishwy.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or to the Blood Bank of Delmarva, P.O. Box 95000-7470, Philadelphia, PA 19195-7470.
