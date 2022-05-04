GALENA — Alex Michael LaFountaine, 25 of Galena, MD formerly of Warwick, MD passed away suddenly on April 29, 2022, as the results of an automobile accident.
Alex was born on January 19, 1997 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, son of Merle C. (Moe) and Jennifer McMullin LaFountaine. He was raised in Plainwell, MI until his family moved to Warwick in 2008. He was a 2015 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School where he excelled as a State Champion in Track & Field, (800 and cross country) for 4 years. He furthered his education at Frostburg University and worked as a horse trainer at Winbak Farm for the past 4 years. He enjoyed NASCAR, wrestling and horses.
Alex is survived by his parents Moe and Jennifer LaFountaine of Galena, paternal grandfather Richard M. LaFountaine of Sebring, FL, maternal grandmother Edith J. Gibbs McMillin of Edwards, Ill; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Darlene J. Groen LaFountaine and maternal grandfather Noel McMullin, Jr.
A visitation will be held in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD on Wednesday May 4 from 5-8 pm and on Thursday from 10-11 am when funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Harness Horse Youth Foundation, 2711 Friar Tuck Rd., Anderson, IN 46013.
