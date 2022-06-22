ELKTON — Albina Elizabeth Hanyok, 93, of Elkton, MD, passed away at her home Friday, June 17, 2022. Born August 26, 1928, in Clarence, PA, she is the daughter of the late Michael Klapak II and the late Anna (Kastock) Klapak. Albina lived in Greenbelt, MD, from about 1953 to 1982, Bel Air, MD, and Elkton since 2003.
Albina was a founding member of St. Gregory of Nyssa Byzantine Catholic Church in Beltsville, MD, and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elkton, MD. She was devoted to her family and for holidays would prepare food from her Slovak heritage. Albina believed in the power of prayer and prayed for us all. When raising her sons, she frequently told them, "Remember who you are and what you are."
Albina's mind was sharp as a tack, and she had a sense of humor and a happy demeanor. She understood human behavior and mischief—she raised six boys—and could find humor in it. Albina loved watching the birds, squirrels, deer, and other wildlife in her back yard, and enjoyed growing tomatoes and squash and cooking fried green tomatoes. She ate a bowl of ice cream nearly every night.
Albina is survived by five of six sons: John Michael Hanyok of Fairfax, VA, Anthony Joseph (Colleen) Hanyok of Boiling Springs, PA, Timothy James (Marcella) Hanyok of Raleigh, NC, Thomas John (Kathleen) Hanyok of Bowie, MD, and Philip John (Terri) Hanyok of Windermere, FL; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents Albina was preceded in death by her husband, John Michael Hanyok (1974); second husband, Andrew Hanyok (1996); son, Patrick Michael Hanyok (2013); and six siblings: Andrew, Stephen, Mary Elizabeth, Michael, Elmer, and Clyde.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 484 Bow St., Elkton, MD 21921 on Friday, June 24, at 3 p.m., preceded by a public viewing starting at 2 p.m. She will be buried next to her late husband, John Hanyok, at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD in a ceremony on Saturday, June 25. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albina's memory can be made to the Capuchin Franciscan Friars, capuchins.org. and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home P.A., 259 East Main Street Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
