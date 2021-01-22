ELKTON — Albert Wilson Williams, age 92 passed away on Jan 20th, 2021.
He was born in Smithport, NC to George Washington Williams and Myrtle Elbiner Miller. Albert was predeceased by his parents, four brothers: Roy, Paul, Joseph, and Spencer; also a sister: Ruth Paisley. After 65 years of marriage his beloved wife, Wilma passed away Aug 23rd, 2012.
He is survived by one son: Steve (Lynne Phillips) of Pembroke; VA; and one daughter: Loretta (Lori) Whiteman (John Lepko) of Phila. PA. Albert is survived by three grandchildren: Heather Wagner (Keith), Spencer Williams (Alice) and Nicholas Williams; four great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for family and close friends will be held at Rosebank Cemetery, Calvert, MD on Sunday, Jan 24th at 2 pm by Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., North East, MD. Pastor James Moyers will conduct a brief service. He is the Pastor of the Elkton Church of the Nazarene, where they attended for many years.
Albert had numerous jobs until he worked as a union painter. He retired after 33 yrs. Dad had a passion for the Baltimore Orioles and the Ravens. Dad kept busy working inside and outside, always keeping his home beautiful. He loved mowing, gardening and had quite a collection of wild birds and animals that he fed daily. Shortly after Wilma passed, he trapped a feral cat which he named Callie. He believed his Angel, Wilma sent it to him for love and companionship. He had many wonderful loving neighbors and friends.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local SPCA or Animal Rescue in Albert's name.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
