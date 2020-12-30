ELKTON, MD — Albert Paul Yaiser, 92, of Elkton, MD passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Born on Long Island, NY on January 1, 1928, he was the son of the late Christian and Anna Mae Ryder Yaiser.
Mr. Yaiser was a Korean War combat veteran as a paratrooper with the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team and served two tours in Korea. Upon returning from Korea in 1954, he became a heavy equipment operator and member of the International Union of Operating Engineers for many years. Along with his brother-in-law, Jack Benson, he owned and operated a contracting business, Dix Hollow Contracting in Dix Hills, NY. Mr. Yaiser moved to Elkton in 1974 with his family. He and his wife opened the Elkton Produce Market which they ran together for many years. After retiring, he enjoyed nothing more than going to auctions, talking to other contractors, and buying and fixing trucks to sell. His son, Chris Yaiser, and now his grandson, Michael Yaiser, have continued to own and operate Dix Hollow Contracting in Elkton. In his later years, spending time with the new generation of great grandchildren brought him joy.
Survivors include his children, Chris Yaiser and wife, Antje, Elkton, MD and Linda Brownley and husband, Warren, Gulfport, FL; grandchildren, Richard Southard, Michael Yaiser, Lindsay Folsom, Kristine Kline and Katarina Yaiser; eight great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Lizza, Huntington, NY.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Yaiser was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Lucille Olander Yaiser.
His family knows there are many who would like to pay their respects, however, due to the current environment, of which he was very aware, Mr. Yaiser would not want anyone to travel during the holiday season or become ill. Therefore, at this time, we have decided to have a private service and interment with military honors in Elkton Cemetery. The family will organize a celebration of life for both Mr. and Mrs. Yaiser later in the new year and we hope all will be able to attend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Singerly Fire Company, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
