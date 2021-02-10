PALATKA — Albert Joseph Rossi, Sr., formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, born on September 9, 1931 to the late Elmer and Mary Rossi, passed away peacefully at age 89 on February 1, 2021. He was a resident of Florida since 1986.
He is survived by former wife, Harriet (Scottie) Scott, 5 children; Mary Harrison (Charles), Albert J. Rossi, Jr., Bret W. Rossi, Sr., Cynthia D’Azevedo (Mark) and John Raker (Diane), 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in his honor or to your favorite charity.
