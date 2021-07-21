MARYDEL — Albert McDonald III, also known as “Moose”, “Rambo”, and ‘’Pop-Pop”, age 61, of Marydel, DE, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Born in Elkton, MD, on July 8, 1960.
Mr. McDonald served 2 years active duty in the U.S. Army and 4 years in the reserves. In Jan. 1986, he married his wife, Aleicia, and they were happily married for 35 years. Bert found his passion of becoming a truck driver, where he befriended his life long friend, Isaac Humphries. Bert will always be remembered for his love of truck driving, witty comments, telling you how it is, and his unforgettable practical jokes.
He is survived by his wife, Aleicia McDonald, and his 3 daughters Laila, Amanda, and Rebecca McDonald, Marydel, DE. His only grandchild, Wesley. His father-in-law Joseph Simmons, sister-in-law Wannetta Barr, Elkton, MD; niece and great niece Shannon and Julia Barr, Northeast, MD; nieces Karen Ancarrow and Tonya Graham.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents, Albert McDonald Jr., and Anna Mae McDonald. His brother, Charles McDonald and sister Christine Graham. Mother-in-law Minnie Z. Simmons, sister-in-law Renate J. Simmons, and brother-in-law Steven K. Simmons.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.
