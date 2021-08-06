ELKTON, MD — Albert Burton Garver, age 85, of Elkton, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Born in Fulton Township, PA, on December 16, 1935, he was the son of the late John Garver and Eunice Bowers Richardson.
Mr. Garver had been a dispatcher for Conowingo Power Company, retiring after 39 years of service. He graduated at the age of 16 and was valedictorian of his class at Rising Sun High School. Mr. Garver was a member of Fairwinds Baptist Church, Bear, DE, for 50 years, and following his retirement from the power company, taught at Fairwinds Christian School for 15 years. An avid Maryland Terrapins football fan, he was a proud season ticket holder for 50 years. Mr. Garver enjoyed gardening and loved his dogs.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Callie Joan Barnett Garver; sons, Randall Garver (Eleanor), Chesapeake, VA, and Mark Garver (Jane), Kennedyville, MD; grandchildren, Ryan, Callie, and Matthew Garver; lifelong family friends, Sharon, Sandy, and Susie and Jeff; and his beloved canine companion, Milo.
In keeping with the wishes of Mr. Garver, no viewing or funeral service will be held. A brief graveside committal will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Conowingo Baptist Cemetery, 151 Rock Springs Road, Conowingo, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Missionary Fund--Fairwinds Baptist Church, 801 Seymour Road, Bear, DE 19701.
