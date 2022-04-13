PORT DEPOSIT — Alan Richard Taylor, 95 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. Born March 3, 1927 in Lonaconing, MD, he was the son of the late Richard Otis and Elsie Sharpe Taylor.
Mr. Taylor was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served in W.W. II and was a member of the Rosebank United Methodist Church of Rising Sun, MD. He was formerly employed by the State Department of Assessments of Baltimore, MD, as an area supervisor.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Carol Taylor: sons, Alan Richard "Rick" Taylor, Jr. and wife, Ann, of Conway, SC, Charles Norman Burnett Jr., and husband, Michael Short, of Coral Springs, FL; daughter, Melissa "Missy" Lea Dicochea and husband, Efrem "Dico," of Converse, TX; grandchildren, Alan R. Taylor III, Michael Dwight Taylor, Amanda Marie Garrido, and Ashtin Kasey Dicochea; six great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers, Roland Taylor and Ronnie Taylor.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Rexrode.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
A Memorial Service has been scheduled for Saturday, April 16, 2022, 2 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, 1 PM until 2 PM, at the funeral home prior to the Memorial Service. Pastor Ken Hall of the Rosebank United Methodist Church of Rising Sun, MD, will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
