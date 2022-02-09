CONOWINGO — Alan Milton Reasin was born January 3, 1945 in Havre de Grace, MD, the son of Doris Reasin Neighoff and Charles "Buck" Reasin. He died February 3, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Survived by his wife of 42 years, June Spengler Reasin; his children, Dawn Krahn (Bruce), twin sons Brandon Reasin and Byron Reasin (Andrea) and Rob Pottenger (Sheila) of Washington; sister, Jowain Dougherty (George); brother, Charlie Reasin (Nancy); and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Chuck and Bonnie Spengler; 5 grandsons, Dustin Krahn (Natalie), Brady Krahn (fiancée Morgan) and Dean, Jeremy and Lucas Reasin; 1 great grandson, Jaxson Krahn.
AL LOVED HIS COUNTRY and was very patriotic. He believed in the Constitution and carried one at all times.
He graduated from Elkton High School in 1963 and attended Drexel University. He enlisted in the Navy in 1965 serving 6 years in the Nuclear Submarine service. Al worked for GE for 6 years as a nuclear reactor operator. He retired from Bechtel Corporation after 27 years, having worked at numerous facilities in the US and in Canada. He ended his career at Aberdeen Proving Ground managing the removal of the mustard gas stockpile. After his retirement in 2006 he became involved in the TEA party movement attending the 1st rally in Washington DC. He joined the Cecil County Patriots shortly after it was founded and was actively involved in monitoring Cecil County government activities and spending.
He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the National Rifle Association.
Al thought of himself as an activist spending hours standing on various corners over 15 months. He was known as the "Corner Guy".
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD. Services will begin at 7:00 pm.
Per Al's request, no flowers, but donations to Tunnel to Towers or Wounded Warriors would be appreciated, in care of the funeral home.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.