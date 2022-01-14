PEACH BOTTOM, PA — Agnes L. Wyatt, 84 of Peach Bottom, PA passed away on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022. Born in West Chester PA, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Bertha (Dayton) Himelright.
Agnes was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, writing poetry and listening to old country music and hymns.
Agnes is survived by siblings Anthony Himelright and Sally Herman, sons Manuel Dickens, Hammy Dickens, Clinton Dickens, Daniel Dickens, Rex Wyatt, daughters Michelle Gregory, Leona Huston, Terri Ford, Kathleen Pittman, Donna McMillan, twenty-eight grandchildren, forty-nine great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clayburn F. Wyatt Sr., siblings Bertha Kennedy, Grace Clark, Skippy Himelright, Reba Good, son Riley Dickens, son Clayburn Wyatt Jr., and daughter Dorothy Haliskey.
Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing at R. T. Foard Funeral Home - 111 S. Queen St, Rising Sun, MD on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 10:00am to 12:00pm followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00pm. The burial will take place at Conowingo Baptist Cemetery, Conowingo, MD.
In lieu of flowers please contribute in her name to the Conowingo Baptist Church - 151 Rock Springs Rd, Conowingo, MD 21918 and / or the Peach Bottom Mount Zion United Methodist Church - 1530 Slate Hill Rd, Peach Bottom, PA 17563
