NEWARK, DELAWARE — Adam Joseph (AJ) Whitehurst of Newark, Delaware, passed away on August 20, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born on September 30, 1988, in Baltimore, Maryland, he lived most of his life in Cecil County, Maryland. After high school, Adam attained his Mobile Electronics Certified Professional (MECP) Certification and he worked doing what he loved at Banghart's in West Chester, PA.
Those left behind to remember Adam's quick wit, goofy disposition and giggles are his mom, Claire Whitehurst, brother, Ryan Whitehurst, sister, Renae Whitehurst-Andreen, sons, Bentley and Jaxson, niece Arianna, nephew Kailer, step-father Jeffrey Stiens, grandmother Paula Sudbrook, and two very special lifelong friends, Scott Alexander and Stefanie Smith.
Adam was predeceased by grandparents Joseph Sudbrook, Donald Whitehurst and Della Whitehurst, as well as his uncles Michael Bolchoz, Timothy Whitehurst and Todd Whitehurst.
A trust has been established to benefit Adam's children and contributions may be made to The Adam J. Whitehurst Memorial Trust, c/o Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P. O. Box 766, Perryville, Maryland 21903.
In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be held at UnWined on the Water, 285 Plum Point Road in Elkton, Maryland on October 1, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All who knew Adam and his family are welcome to attend.
Adam's family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Maryland State Police and Cecil County Fire and EMS for their quick response, compassion and kindness.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
