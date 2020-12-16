CECILTON, MD — Ada “Miss Becky” Rebecca Smith of Cecilton, MD, age 105 passed away on December, 9, 2020. Becky was born in Cecilton, MD on December 21, 1914 to the late Daniel Everett Smith and Alice (Bennett) Smith.
Becky graduated from George Biddle High School class of 1931. After high school she continued her education and graduated from Western Maryland College in 1935. Becky fulfilled her passion for education by teaching at Perryville High School from 1935 to 1943 teaching Social Studies, and then at Elkton High School from 1943 to 1966 where she taught U. S. History. In 1966 Becky became the first Guidance Counselor in the area until she retired from Cecil County Public Schools in 1976. During her tenure, she taught not only the curriculum, but also taught the importance of being good family members, responsible active citizens and good members of the community.
In 1978 Becky was the first woman elected as a Judge of the Orphans Court, having been elected to five additional terms on the orphan’s court, serving 22 years as the Chief Judge, retiring a few days before turning 88 years old. Her Motto was “Fair and Just” in every matter before her.
Becky was very active in many organizations around the community: she was a member of the Democratic Central Committee for four years and served on the Historical Society of Cecil County for 30 years, starting the A. Rebecca Smith Yearbook Collection and creating the Cecil County writers’ collection. Becky was also a member of the Elkton Public Library Board, Junior Board of Ladies Auxiliary of the Elkton Hospital, life member of both the Cecil County and Maryland Retired School Personnel Associations, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Throughout her life the community she served has recognized Becky’s many contributions by dedicating the 1976 Elkton High School yearbook to her, awarding her the Trailblazer Award in 2008, and the Ernest A. Howard Award by the Historical Society of Cecil County in 2014. The Town of Cecilton, MD dedicated a Sit and Stay bench at Cecilton Elementary School in 2017 and earlier this year named a street, Rebecca Smith Way and on December 21, 2020 they will by proclamation, declare forever December 21 as “Miss Becky Day”.
Miss Becky was a Life Member of Zion Methodist Church in Cecilton, MD, enjoying the distinction of being the oldest lifelong member, where she served on many church committees including administrative counsel and was also a reader and greeter during Sunday Services.
Becky was an avid Baltimore Ravens and Orioles fan. She had a love for all sports so much that she went on to coach volleyball and field ball during her career with Cecil County Public Schools. Becky appreciated hearing from her former student’s and was grateful for the friendships that developed. In her free time, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and going to the beach in Rehoboth, DE and Ocean City, MD. Becky loved sitting on her porch in the summertime, reading and being surrounded by her lifelong friends.
Becky was an inspirational and beloved member of her family and community. Becky’s greatest joy in her life was spending time with her family whom she loved dearly. Her family loved her deeply and will miss her immeasurably.
Becky is survived by her brother, Daniel Bennett Smith Sr. of Aberdeen, MD; nephews: Daniel Bennett Smith Jr. (Barbara) of Aberdeen, MD, William Everett Smith of Edgewood, MD, and Robert Dee Smith (Lisa) of Novato, CA; niece Sandra Joyce Smith — Rokos of Novato, CA; great nephews and nieces: William Everett Smith Jr. (Denise) of Aberdeen, MD and David Allen Smith (Amy) of Havre De Grace, MD. Linda Schwartz (Randy) of Lincoln University, PA, Diana Russell (Rusty) of Rising Sun, MD, Michael Smith (Kim) of Greensboro, MD, Rebecca Smith of Windsor, CA and Sara Texcocano (Pedro) of San Rafeal, CA; 18 Great-Great Nieces and Nephews; 17 Great-Great-Great Nieces and Nephews.
Becky is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Everett Smith and Alice (Bennett) Smith; brother, Malcolm Everett Smith; sister- in- law, Sara (Johnson) Smith.
Family Services will be held privately. The Town of Cecilton and the Smith Family invite all to join together to Honor and Celebrate Becky’s Life at 11:45am on December 21, 2020 at the Town Hall in Cecilton, 117 W Main Street, Cecilton, MD.
Memorial contributions in Becky’s honor may be made payable to “Zion United Methodist Church” for the music department and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
The family wishes to thank Nancy Neilson and Lin Watkins from Home Instead, we are forever grateful for the exceptional care you provided to Becky.
