RISING SUN — Ada Mae Shelley, 72 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in Cecil County, on January 17, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Ella (Brown) Perkins. She was the wife of the late Richard P. Shelley who passed April 1, 2013.
Ada enjoyed spending time at VFW Post 6027, North East, MD and American Legion Mason Dixon Post 194 of Rising Sun, MD. Also enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by her children: Danny Barrow of Rising Sun, MD, Michael Barrow (Beth) of Berkley Springs, WV, David Barrow of Rising Sun, MD and Rita Racine (David Jr.) of North East, MD; her siblings: Rosie Combs, Sarah Vermilyea, Buddy Perkins, Cathy VanLill, Mark Perkins, Terry Perkins and John Perkins; 7 grandchildren: Jackie, Mikey, Jesse, Brittany, Jessica, Davey, Emily; and 8 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ada was also preceded in death by a brother: Sam Perkins.
Funeral services will be private for family.
All are welcome to a public graveside service on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Ebenezer Cemetery, Ebenezer Church Road, Rising Sun, MD.
