ELKTON, MD — Amelia Frances Shephard, age 84, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Born in Welch, West Virginia on October 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late McKinley and Angeline Prevento Fink.
Mrs. Shephard was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family. She was a proud member of Crossroads Bible Church. She spent every Saturday preparing her young family’s clothes for Sunday’s church service. Mrs. Shephard enjoyed flowers, canning and was a wonderful seamstress.
Survivors include her children; Susan Martin (Larry), Melbourne, FL, Steven Shephard (Devra), Gallatin, TN, Sharon Smith (J.P.), Elkton, MD, Sandra Berry (Richard), Elkton, MD, and Randy Shephard (Nadia), Brunswick, MD; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings; Donald Fink (Bud), Robert Fink, James Fink, and Jessie Eller.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shephard was preceded in death by her loving husband Russell H. Shephard.
Funeral service was held at 2:30 PM, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:30 PM. Interment was in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crossroads Bible Church, 144 Appleton Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.