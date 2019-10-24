BALTIMORE — Maryland Health Connection is holding free seminars in each county starting next week to help people get enrolled with health and dental benefits.
The Cecil County seminar is scheduled for Saturday Nov. 9 from 1 until 4:30 p.m. at the Elkton Library, 301 Newark Avenue.
There will also be a daylong session in Harford County at the Abingdon Library, 2510 South Tollgate Road from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Those who plan to attend should bring with them the birthdates and Social Security cards for anyone planning to enroll, information on any current health insurance policy, pay stubs or W-2 forms and information about any employer-related health insurance available. The navigators on site will help determine if people are eligible for financial assistance with the premiums.
According to MHC nine out of 10 people who applied received the assistance with premiums.
The deadline to enroll is Dec. 15.
For more information go to MarylandHealthConnection.gov
