NORTH EAST — This week is Fire Prevention Week, and the North East Fire Company wants all Cecil County residents — both two and four-legged — to be safe in the event of a fire.
Last week, Shady Beach Kennel in North East proprietors Alice and Keith Riordan invited the North East Fire Company and other local first responders to tour its facilities and educate themselves and the public about fire prevention and animal fire safety.
“We invited the fire company out to do a little bit of a tour,” Alice said. “We’re going to look into future planning and emergency preparation. We want to let them know what we have in place, and they’re going to give us an evaluation and some pointers. We want to keep all the pets safe in case of a fire.”
Alice Riordan is from a family of kennel owners, and said she “always knew this is what she wanted” to do as a career. But after she heard about area fires, her and her husband wanted to make sure their property was as safe as possible for the up to 60 dogs and cats that can be boarded there at one time.
“We want the fire company to let us know what we can do better,” she said. “It was their idea.”
The sprawling kennel has leashes and emergency backpacks with first aid kits for animals and people stashed in areas throughout the property.
“Any company can get a lockbox that only the fire department has access to,” said Fire Chief Mike Miller. “You can put keys and instructions in there. There are a lot of things that look good here. There are procedures set up and the packs for the dogs. They’re pretty set. Some of the room’s can be a fireman’s nightmare.”
One firefighter, Dustin Harmer, recently rejoined the department after some time away. “I’ve really come back home,” he said.
“These types of events are great. I’m currently in specialized training, and this is going to help me to see a lot of the things they’re talking about in class.”
The kennel owners also treated more than one dozen firefighters and paramedics to pizza and sodas after the tour.
During Fire Prevention Week, the fire company, which is staffed by dozens of volunteers of all ages as well as career paramedics, have been sharing fire safety tips on social media and throughout the community. Planning and practicing your escape from homes and businesses, up to date fire alarms and detection devices and even having child or pet stickers near exits can all assist families and fire safety professionals in case of emergency.
After the walk-through of Shady Beach, Safety Officer Joey Strimel was struck by the gathering of people on the grounds.
“When I take a look around, there’s more than 100 years of combined experience,” he said. “And you see people like Deputy Chief Hamilton and the chief, and you think about how much expertise is in this group.”
Dakota McClellan, the chief’s nephew, is also a member of the fire company and was on hand at the kennel to learn about emergency preparedness with animals.
Emily Day is one of the department’s youngest volunteers. Her interest in being a first responder started as a young girl, and now she is training to be a firefighter. “I was a fire prevention ambassador and have been since last October,” she said. She has been a member of the volunteer fire company since August.
There are more than 225 members of the North East Fire Company, but about 25 of those are active.
“The best you can do is have somewhere that’s easy access,” said Miller. “A lockbox or somewhere that we can get keys, go grab the leashes and go get the dogs. A great idea is a ‘go bag.’”
Miller said his fire company enjoys coming out to area businesses for walk-throughs, and that it’s “important” for proprietors to have a fire safety plan.
“It’s going to save the property,” he said. “It’s going to save money for everyone. And if we have the structure of something down, we can get in there quicker. This visit is important because you have to stop and think. Dogs are kids too. They’re somebody’s loved ones. Our Department of Emergency Services has an entire trailer that’s just for pets.”
Shady Beach Kennel recently donated four pet CPR packs to the fire company, which Miller thanked the Riordans for during the visit.
“We got them in a couple of weeks ago, and we just got them installed. Just about every apparatus that we have right now has pet masks. We’re stocked and ready to roll.”
Fire officials said that if you are in your home and are leaving for an emergency reason such as a fire, it is best to take your pets with you if possible. Firefighters coming in might alarm pets and cause them to hide. Should there be pets in a home during a fire that you cannot remove, let firefighters know.
Usually, however, the pets know about danger before the humans. Many will dart outside at the first sign of smoke or distress.
