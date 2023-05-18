NEW YORK (AP) — The pending $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family to a group led by investor Josh Harris remains under standard review and will not be voted on next week by NFL owners at their spring meeting, the league said Thursday.

