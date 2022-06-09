Free clothing Saturday at Youth Empowerment Source

Youth Empowerment Source, 140 Maffitt St. in Elkton, will give away clothing Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon in their parking lot. Bags will be provided.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

ELKTON — It was time to clean the closet, according to Kim Smith, administrative professional at Youth Empowerment Source.

"We have had a lot of clothes donated over the years and we want to give them away," Smith said, adding, no donations are being accepted at this time.

The Big Giveaway is Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the YES, 140 Maffitt St. in Elkton.

"We have clothing for all ages, all sizes, some dress and some athletic wear," Smith said of their overwhelming collection. Some shoes and accessories will also be available for free.
 
Smith said YES staffers would also have bags on hand.
 
For more information contact Smith at 443-593-3900.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.