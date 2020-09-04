ELKTON — A park long in disuse was granted a new lease on life thanks to the efforts of a nine-year-old girl who wanted a place close to her home to play.
According to mother Gina Gill her daughter, Sarah Chavis-Perseghin, asked a question that no mother really wants to have to answer during Fourth of July activities at Delancy Village.
Gill said the family was set to enjoy Fourth of July fireworks when her daughter asked her why she wasn’t able to play at the playground located in the village. Gill said she told her daughter that the park was effectively destroyed and that is why children couldn’t play there.
Gill explained that the playground equipment was covered in dirt and glass and has not been used much by area children due to the risks. To this Gill said her daughter replied, “Why can’t we clean it up?”
This ultimately led to a project, spearheaded by young Chavis-Perseghin to help clean and revitalize the park. Gill said she posted a query on the Elkton, Maryland 21921 Facebook page to see what could be done. She said she received a lot of feedback, including from the Knights of the Fallen Motorcycle Club, offering to help work to clean up and repair the park.
Gill said Sarah, as well as members from the motorcycle club and others in the community pitched in and spent some three hours on Aug. 15, removing graffiti, putting down new mulch and removing the shards of glass plaguing the playground and equipment.
Gill noted though that after the group’s hard work, it was discovered on Aug. 19 that someone had thrown new shard of broken glass all over the ground and added additional graffiti to playground structures.
“When we went back that Saturday, Sarah was so upset,” Gill said. “She said, ‘Mommy I worked so hard on this, why would someone destroy it?’”
Not to be deterred, young Chavis-Perseghin once again rolled up her sleeves and went out to clean up the playground again. With help from some generous donors and her grandfather Ray Perseghin, she was able to not only clean the park again, but got help adding some new amenities to the playground.
Gill said a slide was donated, which was put in by Mr. Perseghin and the group is working to obtain handles for a rock wall as well as seeking donations of treated wood and mulch, to further improve the park.
Thanks to Chavis-Perseghin’s efforts, word reached officials with the Town of Elkton who honored her Wednesday during the Mayor and Commissioner’s regularly scheduled meeting with a special commendation recognition. Elkton Mayor Rob Alt said the town would also like to give her a special challenge coin as a gift from the town for her efforts on the project.
Young Chavis-Perseghin was too nervous to speak during the town’s Zoom meeting, but Gill said that there was still work to be done on the playground.
“She still wants to continue and see what we can do to add to it,” Gill said Wednesday, noting that the other children in the neighborhood thanked her for everything they did to revitalize the playground.
Alt said the town’s Parks and Recreation department would reach out to see how they could help improve the park.
During an interview Thursday, Chavis-Perseghin said she was really nervous Wednesday, but after hearing the comments from the mayor, “It made me more excited and proud of what I did.”
Gill said she is extremely proud of her daughter and her resilience, especially after someone came back after all the hard work they did and damaged the park again. She said that while children had not been using the park before, there were now kids playing, laughing and having fun once again at the park.
