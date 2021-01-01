CECIL COUNTY — The second half of 2020 saw similar stories to the early portion of the year as the coronavirus pandemic slowed some during the summer months, but picked back up as the year progressed.
As the weather continued to heat up in July, so too did a series of protests for racial justice in Cecil County, organized by Cecil Solidarity.
Cecil Solidarity stays in public eye
Saturday, those in Cecil Solidarity silently marched through downtown North East in honor of the Black men, women and children that have been killed after an encounter with police.
From North East Community Park, up Main Street and over to the North East Library on Cecil Avenue, they marched silently — signs in tow. Once in the shared parking lot of the police station, 150 demonstrators held signs as the names of Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, George Floyd, Anthony Hill, Trayvon Martin and 245 others were read by Rising Sun Middle School teacher Erinn Chioma over the megaphone. With each name called, their memoriam sign rose above the crowd.
Mubrouca Ad-Din, who is with the Juneteenth Association and a resident of New Castle County, Delaware, also honored the names by pouring out water with a blessing.
Others enjoying Saturday in the area stopped to raise a fist in solidarity — the renowned sign of unity and liberation now attached to the Black Lives Matter movement. Those driving by offered honks of love and store owners came to watch the silent parade through town.
Also during July the North East Volunteer Fire Company undertook an investigation regarding a North East firefighter's posts purportedly containing racial slurs.
N.E. firefighter 'no longer a member' after probe into social media posts
A North East Volunteer Fire Company firefighter who purportedly posted numerous messages containing racial slurs – predominantly directed at black people – on his personal social media account “is no longer a member” of the company, according to an updated statement released by the fire department’s board of directors.
The brief statement, which was issued to the Cecil Whig early Tuesday morning, reads, “As previously indicated, the North East Fire Company, Inc. has undertaken an investigation related to certain social media postings. The Fire Company has concluded its investigation, and as a result of its findings the individual in question is no longer a member of the North East Fire Company, Inc. The Fire Company looks forward to resuming its long-standing tradition of rendering aid and emergency services to all members of our community in their times of need.”
It is not clear from the statement if the firefighter – NEVFC officials still have not identified him – quit the company of his own volition or if the NEVFC removed him after conducting a due-process administrative hearing.
Historic Tome School also faced challenges to a reading list containing books dealing with issues such as racism, anti-racism and related social justice issues.
Tome School deals with reading list complaints
A recent dispute over a summer reading list at the historic Tome School has been resolved as the school’s Board of Trustees released a letter over the weekend voicing its support for the head of the school and the rationale behind the reading list.
The issue began last week when at least one parent called on Tome Head of School Christine Szymanski to resign based on a summer reading list entitled: “Standing up for Diversity, Equity, Social Justice and Change.”
The list includes book suggestions for students at the school in grades K-12 as well as a list of suggested books for parents to read relating to issues such as racism, anti-racism, white supremacy, diversity and social justice issues.
Later in the month the Plumpton Park Zoo dealt with a devastating fire resulting in the death of six animals.
Six animals lost in fire at Plumpton Park Zoo
Six animals perished when smoke filled the Bird and Reptile House at Plumpton Park Zoo Saturday morning.
“We lost four birds and two snakes,” said Nick Lacovara, owner of the zoo on Telegraph Road in Rising Sun. One of the birds was Jewel, the macaw that made public appearances on behalf of the zoo at events including SunFest. The pair of hyacinth macaws and the African grey parrot were also victims of the fire and smoke.
A snake in the collection was found later under the rubble.
According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the fire was deemed accidental, as the result of what investigators called an “unspecified event within the reptile building.”
The loss of the structure was estimated at $150,000.
Matt Blakely, in charge at the fire scene for the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun, said his crew arrived to find the building engulfed in smoke.”There was smoke flowing from the eaves and down to the floor,” Blakely said.
Zoo staff told Blakely they found fire just inside the door and used fire extinguishers to knock it down.
Firefighters removed reptiles from the enclosures inside the building and brought them to the waiting hands of staff and volunteers. Each was whisked away to be assessed.
Following a contentious election where Republican challenger Danielle Hornberger defeated incumbent County Executive Alan McCarthy, McCarthy filed a lawsuit in late July to remove Hornberger from the November General Election Ballot, the lawsuit was ultimately denied in August.
Lawsuit asks for candidate to be removed from ballot
A lawsuit filed Saturday by Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy against candidate and Republican primary winner Danielle Hornberger and the Cecil County Board of Elections asks for Hornberger to be removed from the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election due to the alleged fraudulent filing of a campaign financial disclosure form and that McCarthy, with the second highest vote total, should be declared the winner.
The lawsuit specifically alleges that Hornberger filed a certificate of candidacy for the Republican nomination for county executive in Cecil County on Nov. 5, 2019. At that time, pursuant to Cecil County Ethics Code section 39-23B, Hornberger was also required to file a financial disclosure statement.
The lawsuit further asserts that pursuant to Cecil County Ethics Code section 39-23E, the county clerk or the board of election supervisors may not accept any certificate of candidacy unless a financial disclosure statement has been filed in its proper form. By not filing such a certificate, Hornberger’s candidacy was void from the start, the complaint alleges and she should have never been on the ballot for Cecil County executive for the June 2 primary election.
The complaint asserts that McCarthy recently discovered the lack of the proper form after a search by the Cecil County Department of Human Resources, who act as the custodian of records for such documents. According to the complaint, the DHR was unable to find a financial disclosure statement from the relevant timeframe. The complaint further asserts that the DHR reached out to the clerk of the circuit court and the board of elections to see if either had received a financial disclosure statement and was informed that neither were in possession of a file statement by Hornberger.
Court denies McCarthy request to remove Hornberger
A judge has denied Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy’s request to remove Republican county executive nominee Danielle Hornberger as a candidate in November’s general election, according to a written decision issued late Tuesday afternoon.
The result of the ruling rendered by Retired Queen Anne’s County Circuit Judge Thomas G. Ross is this: Hornberger will remain on the election ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election as the Republican Party’s nominee for the post currently held by McCarthy, whom Hornberger soundly defeated in the June 12 primary.
In a lawsuit that he filed late last month, McCarthy challenged the validity of Hornberger’s candidacy, alleging that she had failed to file a financial disclosure form that all candidates are required to submit by a specified date in order to run for office. McCarthy sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary and permanent injunctions in that complaint.
Ross notes in his written decision that the standard of proof to sustain a challenge, under Maryland Code Section 12-202, required McCarthy to prove “by clear and convincing evidence, a substantial probability that the outcome would have been different but for the illegality,” in this case, that Hornberger did not legally qualify to run as a candidate.
The judge concluded that McCarthy failed to make his challenge within a state-mandated time frame of seven days after the election results are certified, which, in this case, would have been June 19. The court noted that McCarthy did not challenge the election results until July 25.
Another part of that section of law requires plaintiffs to file their actions within 10 days after the act or omission or the date that the challenger became aware of the act.
In issuing his opinion, Ross notes that a case cited by Hornberger’s counsel, Ross v. Board of Elections, 387 Md. 649 (2005), involving a candidate who failed to file several campaign finance reports, was applicable.
The month of August also saw the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias, which caused major flooding throughout Cecil County.
Tropical Storm Isaias downs trees, wires; floods roads
Tropical Storm Isaias invaded Tuesday dropping as much as 6 inches of rain and causing flooding, downed trees and wires.
Herring Snatchers and North East Creeks left their banks in North East and flash flooding forced residents along Mauldin Avenue to be rescued from rising water.
North East Creek also flooded its banks shutting down a portion of Cecil Avenue and requiring several water rescues of people and pets Tuesday afternoon. Water crossed Cecil Avenue and proceeded down Race Street causing both areas to be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Several homes in the area experienced flood waters up to the entry way with some experiencing flooding inside residences.
Numerous water rescues were conducted around Cecil County including along Peddler’s Creek in Charlestown, Route 40 in Elkton and Deaver Road in the Leeds area.
That included an afternoon aerial operation to retrieve a man reported floating away on an air mattress from Cow Pond to Big Elk Creek off East Main Street in Elkton. Crews at the location spent several hours waiting for rapidly flowing waters to subside so they could reach the man.
Later a Singerly Fire Company rescue unit became stranded and had to be rescued itself.
Several vehicles were left stranded as water from Big Elk Creek flooded its banks and crossed over Appleton Road (Maryland 316) near where it meets with Elkton Road (Maryland 279). Water was around four to five deep at spots on Appleton forcing vehicles to turn around.
Businesses along South Bridge Street, including The Paris Foundation, watched helplessly as water crept inside their doors. Volunteers with the ministry that serves the homeless and hungry report that vehicles driving in the parking lot are making a bad situation worse by creating wakes that move more water inside.
Maryland State Highway Administration spokesman Bob Rager said crews ran flagging and blockade operations to keep drivers safe as waters raged across otherwise busy streets. Delmarva Power Company crews were also kept busy with power outages caused by trees on wires, or transformers on fire.
Cecil County recovers from Tropical Storm Isaias
Now that the water from Tropical Storm Isaias has receded the clean up begins.
Arriving Tuesday morning the storm dropped more than six inches of rain in some places according to the National Weather Service at Mt. Holly N.J. That rain fell fast and hard, creating flash flooding as storm drains fell behind and creeks and streams left their banks.
Elkton Mayor Rob Alt got a look Wednesday morning at some of the damaged homes and businesses.
“In some areas the water was as high as it was for Floyd,” Alt said, referring to the Sept. 1999 hurricane that battered Elkton and much of Cecil County.
Jen Lyall, spokeswoman for Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy, said he toured the affected towns Tuesday and Cecil County’s Department of Emergency Services did likewise Wednesday. What each found will decide if the county will ask Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a state of emergency.
While the water may be gone Alt said there’s clean up to be done, which is why Howard Street and Delaware Avenue were the last to re-open to traffic.
As September began, Cecil County Public Schools implemented its plan for a phased reopening of schools, but some parents wanted to see schools move at a faster pace to reopen.
Lawson feels confident on CCPS reopening strategy
Governor Larry Hogan gave Maryland schools the green light to safely reopen last week, citing improved COVID-19 health metrics across the state. Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent Dr. Jeff Lawson, who listened to the governor’s press conference while pulling weeds in his yard, heard nothing that would disrupt the county’s reopening plan.
“Honestly, I think we got this right,” Lawson said. “What the families are seeing is a much better product than what they saw in March, April and May.”
Reopening strategy
While some districts will proceed with all-virtual instruction for at least the first few weeks of school, CCPS will get some students back in the classroom as early as next week. The current plan calls for five to seven percent of students to resume in-person instruction on Sept. 8. This will consist of the students most in need of face-to-face learning.
In bringing students back into schools, CCPS must also prepare for the worst — an outbreak. Lawson said they would be quick to close classrooms or schools that saw COVID cases spike.
“We’re not going to have a whole lot of patience for our students and staff getting sick,” he said. “Now, if we get a single case that arises in an elementary school, it does not mean CCPS is closing. We will try to deal with it in pockets as whatever potentially positive cases emerge.”
The number of students returning for face-to-face learning may rise to 25 or even 50 percent at the end of the month, according to Lawson, if the county’s COVID transmission rate stays low. He acknowledged that many families are eager for their students to return.
Parents push to bring students back at CCPS board meeting
On the first day of school, Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) had almost 11,000 users logged in to its online learning platform at one time with no major technical glitches, according to Associate Superintendent Carolyn Teigland.
While school administrators touted the successes of remote learning as the semester gets underway amid the COVID-19 pandemic, board members made it clear that they want to get students back into in-person classes as soon as possible.
“I feel like I’m tech savvy, but more times than not I’m calling my teenager into the room to help me, so my heart goes out to these families that are just so lost,” said Christie Stephens, a board member and mom of four representing Rising Sun. “I’m going to place a priority as a board member on making sure our littlest get the human interaction that they so desperately need.”
Board President William Malesh commended the district for working to meet the state’s guidelines for reopening safely.
“We know these are tough times, but we are head and shoulders above a lot of what’s happening around the state,” he said. “We’re working on it. We would like to get everything back to normal as fast as we can.”
Under the district’s current reopening plan, students most in need of in-person instruction, such as those with special needs, language barriers or other circumstances making virtual learning more challenging, returned to schools this week. The number of students back in the classroom, currently just five percent, could rise to 25 or even 50 percent in October, a decision which will be based on state and local health indicators.
Teigland said the hybrid plan is as aggressive as the district can make it. However, a number of parents and grandparents who participated in the meeting’s public comment section were unsatisfied with the district’s reopening plan.
Erica McDaniels, a North East mother of five, said her eighth grade son was not eligible to return to schools this week despite having ADHD, which makes it difficult to focus, and epilepsy, which gives him seizures after too much screen time.
“I cannot give my children the education they deserve,” she said. “My son had a seizure yesterday while sitting in front of his computer. This is not okay.”
The month of September also saw the consideration of a proposal for a special taxing district for the Southfields project south of Elkton. The proposal ultimately passed after several months of discussion.
Elkton considers special taxing district for Southfields project
The Mayor and Commissioners of Elkton once again received information last week about possibly forming a special taxing district for the Southfields project for the specific purpose of building a road ahead of a public hearing on the issue scheduled for Oct. 7.
The presentation was given by attorney Kimberly Min with Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP in Baltimore, who had previously spoken to the board regarding the proposal last month.
Min explained in the Mayor and Commissioner’s August meeting that a proposed special taxing district would be the first of its kind in Elkton. The proposed district would work in a way like an assessment, where the property owners of the properties within the district would get an assessment for the purpose of building a road. The town would only be operating in a facilitating capacity for the district and would not incur any obligations to pay any bonds issued for the district.
She said the town would be acting in a facilitating capacity to create through legislation a special taxing district for the Southfields planned use development zone for the building of a road that would be used by a number of different portions of the project.
The month of October saw the return of high school sports after several months on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the return of more students to in-person learning.
High school sports return to Cecil County
This week, high school athletes throughout the county returned to the sports competition this week in a number of different individual and team events.
Starting Monday, athletes with high schools throughout the county began participating in scrimmages with other Cecil County schools as part of a program organized by the Cecil County Public Schools and Cecil County Parks and Recreation.
On Aug 3, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association postponed the 2020 high school fall and winter competition season during the first semester, so officials with CCPS and the county parks department put their heads together to give high school athletes a chance to compete.
Last week the Maryland Superintendent of Schools changed course and announced that local school systems may officially start the interscholastic fall season beginning Oct. 7 after discussing the matter with the MPSSAA.
The announcement last week said that districts throughout the state may opt into commencing fall sports now and could officially begin competition with other districts on Oct. 27.
According to CCPS Physical Education, Health Education and Interscholastic Athletics Program Coordinator Matthew Roberts, the announcement last week would not change CCPS’ plans moving forward. He said the district would still proceed with its arrangement with the county parks and recreation department with scrimmages between schools beginning this week.
A week of first days: schools bring 25 percent of students back in-person
“It seems like everything is going back to how it was,” junior Adam Townsend said in the hallway of Perryville High School.
Townsend was one of the thousands of students across the county who returned to schools this week for the first time since March, sitting at desks beside their classmates and seeing their teachers face-to-face.
Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) entered the second phase of reopening this week, encouraged by positive local health metrics. Each day, the district welcomed back over 3,000 students — 25 percent of the roughly two thirds who are ready to return to in-person learning. In this phase, every student who wants to return gets at least one day in-person per week.
For students like Jaimere Guy, another Perryville High junior, being in the building makes learning easier.
“It’s different for me,” he said. “I feel like in school I’m more focused.”
For others, it’s a reminder that school is about more than just learning.
“When you’re at home, you don’t have the social aspect,” Townsend said. “You don’t have the people you talk to after class. You’re kind of just sitting there.”
Schools around the district are following strict safety policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students and staff are required to wear face masks and maintain six feet of distance. Custodial staff roam the halls disinfecting high-touch surfaces. Cafeterias, media rooms and even some classroom desks are segmented with clear plastic sneeze guards.
In November the election took center stage as a new county executive was elected to serve in Cecil County.
Republican Danielle Hornberger wins county executive seat
Using a chair inside Maryland Beer Co. as her stage, Cecil County Executive-elect Danielle Hornberger thanked the crowd of supporters gathered with her.
“We did it!,” she exclaimed to a round of applause.
Hornberger held a 32-point lead over her opponent, Democrat Jeff Kase, as results came in Tuesday night. While a few thousand mail-in ballots have yet to be counted, the unofficial returns from some mail-in ballots as well as early and Election Day voting show Hornberger with 26,363 votes, while Kase netted 13,574.
Hornberger said she would continue to do what propelled her to the office including listening to what residents want in their county.
State Sen. Jason Gallion (R-Dist 35) pledged that the state delegation from Harford and Cecil Counties would work with her from Annapolis.
“This is a great night for Cecil County,” Gallion said. “You’ll have the support of the Maryland General Assembly.”
He then pointed to her husband, Del. Kevin Hornberger (R-Dist 35A), and added, “And I know you know the delegate.”
State Del. Mike Griffith (R-Dist 35B) admired Hornberger’s tenacity in an election that saw her under attack from her primary opponent, outgoing County Executive Alan McCarthy, who filed a lawsuit alleging that she failed to submit a financial disclosure form on time. A judge dismissed McCarthy’s request to remove Hornerbger from the general election ballot.
“When there are lots of arrows flying, I never saw her sweat,” Griffith said.
November also saw a surge in COVID-19 cases as schools returned to an all-virtual learning model.
With dozens of staff in quarantine, CCPS announces immediate return to virtual learning
Students and families across the county got some unexpected news Sunday night as they sat down for dinner — students would not be returning to school Monday morning. Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) halted its phased reopening amid a surge in COVID-19 transmission, and learning will proceed virtually through at least Dec. 7.
“As of today, Cecil County has a six percent COVID-19 positivity rate and 15.4 cases per 100,000,” reads an announcement sent out just after 6 p.m. Sunday. “Due to this increase, all CCPS schools and offices will shut down effective immediately.”
The district moved into a new phase of reopening last week, with schools bringing students back in two cohorts of two days a week. As of Friday, schools reported 25 cases of the virus among face-to-face students and staff, numbers which suggest community spread rather than broad transmission within schools.
CCPS Associate Superintendent Carolyn Teigland emphasized that teachers and staff have worked hard to reopen schools safely.
As an administrator, she is frustrated to see the virus continue to spread throughout the community and threaten the stability of the school environment. As a parent, she is frustrated that her own students aren’t able to thrive in the classroom.
“It is frustrating,” she said. “We’ve worked so hard to reopen, and it’s not easy — our teachers and our administrators are working harder than they’ve ever worked, and they are doing fantastic things for kids.”
The month of December brought snow and finally, a vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Snow, then ice, then snow again in Cecil County
It was dubbed Winter Storm Gail but it appears Gail was more of a storm in northern and western Cecil County than anywhere else, according to the National Weather Service at Sterling, Va.
Lewis Rosa, meteorologist, said 3.5 inches of snow fell in the Colora area, followed by an inch of freezing rain.
However, since NWS switched Cecil County from Mt. Holly, N.J. to the Sterling station, spotters for weather across Cecil County were lost in the transition. Rosa had no other data to report
The several inches of snow got packed down Wednesday when sleet followed. There were reports of power outages and throughout the night and into Thursday morning and there were emergency calls for people off the roads, into trees and into ditches.
To the south of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal there was less snow and more rain.
Jacob Sneeden with Delmarva Power said, at the height of the storm some 10,000 customers lost power in Cecil and New Castle counties.
“It was one of those storms that was not a wide-ranging affect but where it did there was a lot of damage,” Sneeden said Thursday afternoon.
“The worst hit was western Cecil and northern New Castle counties,” he added. “That’s where we saw the most accumulation and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.
“Obviously that caused a lot of tree damage,” Sneeden said.
However DPL was prepared, with sister utility crews from other Exelon companies available to help with restoration. By 5 p.m. Thursday only 15 Cecil County customers were waiting for electric service to return thanks to help from Atlantic City Electric, Pepco and ComEd.
Sneeden said in New Castle County some 340 were still out of service.
First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Cecil County
The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Cecil County.
“I didn’t even notice it,” said Kerri D’Alessandro, the first caregiver to receive the vaccine at Union Hospital on Monday. “I didn’t feel it until the next day.”
The hospital received 500 vials of the Moderna vaccine, which was granted emergency use authorization last week, with another 400 on the way. Each vial contains 10 doses, and they have capacity to administer about 160 per day, starting with their own staff of about 1500.
D’Alessandro spent the next morning administering the vaccine to her colleagues who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis since it swept through the country in March. They were excited to get the vaccine before the end of the year after record-breaking development and testing — vaccines typically take years to prepare for widespread public use.
“It’s a sigh of relief,” she said, adding that she was excited to see her mom for the holidays. “She did not want me to get the shot, but when I told her I couldn’t see her at Christmas time, she was saying, ‘Can you please get the vaccine?’”
Cecil County has seen over 3,200 confirmed cases and at least 67 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. Over 5,400 Marylanders have died from COVID-19, and almost 258,000 have contracted the virus.
Ryan Geracimos, the Chief Medical Officer at Union, said a buzz of excitement spread quickly around the hospital after the first vials were delivered on Monday at 9:44 a.m. They had to thaw for a few hours, and 21 doses were administered Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.