CHARLESTOWN — March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month but, for many Cecil County families, it’s a 24/7, 365-day-a-year effort to get help for their child, continue to make strides at improvement or to retain instead of lose skills, and to educate them as much as their challenges will allow.
Cecil County Public Schools is a partner to families facing that struggle, according to Haley Queen and Eric Sturgill. Their daughter Willow, 3, is autistic. She’s been a CCPS student for over half of her life.
“The changes we have seen in her since she started school are amazing,” Queen said. “Before she couldn’t communicate her wants and needs. Now she’ll lead us into the kitchen if she wants a snack or she’ll bring what she wants to us.”
For a typical 3-year-old, that’s not such a big deal. Willow, however, is non-verbal and has trouble understanding and giving clues. As she approached her second birthday Willow still was not talking. She was tested by the CCPS Infants and Toddlers Program, who identified her deficits and enrolled her in their program.
“She didn’t say any words,” Queen said. “She should be saying mama, daddy. She had very nominal social skills and did not respond to her name.”
The testing confirmed what the couple suspected. “Infants and Toddlers was the big reason we had her evaluated by Kennedy Krieger Institute.”
Part of the Johns Hopkins health system in Baltimore, Kennedy Krieger is internationally known for its programs diagnosing and treating children with special needs.
“She was referred to Kennedy Krieger at 18 months,” Queen said, adding there was a two-year waiting list. However, after the evaluation — done over a series of five virtual visits over five days — those experts also saw what Queen and Sturgill had been seeing.
“She has the repetitive movements. She is jumping a lot and walks on her tippy toes a lot,” Queen said. Even from infancy Willow was rocking herself constantly.
Now Willow is starting to blossom and the couple gives much of the credit to her teachers at Perryville Elementary School. Communication is emerging.
“They tried a couple of methods with her,” Queen said. That included Picture Exchange Communication System or PECS cards. A child that wants a drink would show the picture of the cup, for example. Willow would rather pull her mother to the kitchen than hold up a card, Queen said.
“She loves helping me with household chores,” she said. “I’ll pick up the broom and start sweeping and I’ll make a pile. She’ll bring me the dustpan.”
Willow loves going to school, which was delightfully evident to Queen earlier this week.
“We got her dressed and she picked up her book bag and put it on by herself,” Queen said.
Autistic people may not make eye contact and appear to be locked inside their own world, unconcerned for those around them. Along with the lack of language it can be toileting skills, food and feeding issues, and obsessions with items or subjects.
Then there are the melt downs. What appears as a temper tantrum is actually a response to being over-stimulated or having something out of place or unexpected. If you can’t talk, how do you tell someone why you are upset? For some with autism there are repetitive behaviors which can, in some cases, cause injury. Even if it hurts they keep doing the behavior.
“It’s not that they don’t want to stop,” Sturgill said. “They can’t.”
To the casual observer, Willow may appear zoned out, indifferent or just plain disobedient. To the parent of an autistic child, they see a child trying to live in a world that can be too loud, out of order, and demanding.
“The struggles they go through; the struggles their parents go through,” Queen said. She’s seen the stares and heard the snide comments questioning her parenting skills. “I can’t believe the people that still don’t understand. I thought people were past it.”
That’s why Queen launched a TikTok channel called “Willow’s World.” So far the channel has 30,000 followers and more than 10 million views.
Queen wants people whose lives do not include someone with a disability to see her daughter; not just for the typical autistic behaviors but more importantly to see her successes and how she is more like other kids her age.
“She’s very independent,” Queen said. As she talked, Willow flitted around the family living room playing with toys at first, but then discovered a piece of paper.
“Oh she loves paper,” Sturgill said. “Watch.”
With her fingers, Willow deftly shredded the paper into strips, and then the strips became confetti. She joyfully watched the shower of tiny pieces fall to the kitchen floor. The deed done, she ran to her mother and, upon request, planted a tiny kiss on Queen’s mouth.
“We’re in this for life,” Queen said. “If there’s anything we can do to help families with autistic kids we’re going to do it.”
_WillowsWorld_ videos are getting some negative comments, Queen said. There’s always the person who sees an autistic person and just thinks a good spanking will fix it, she said. However, by and large, the feedback has been positive and it’s creating awareness.
“We’re not going to stop. We may be helping other parents,” she said. Queen urges parents to act quickly and not ignore the signs.
“Kids with autism, every one of them are different,” she said. “Getting intervention early will help them later.”
If there are Cecil County parents with disabled children that have questions, or want to talk to another parent raising a child with a disability, Queen invites them to reach out to her through Willow’s World on Tik Tok.
Meanwhile, the couple is already looking toward the future. There is no cure and Willow will never be free of the autism.
“I saw a sign recently that said ‘Different, Not Less’ and that really speaks to me,” she said. Willow may never live on her own, but she will contribute to her world, Queen said.
“I think at the rate she’s moving she will always need help and I do think she’ll require help all through school but she will learn all the things she’ll need to live life on her terms.”
Queen continues to wait for that watershed moment however.
“If she were to ever say ‘Mommy,’ ‘Daddy,’ or ‘I love you,’ that would be awesome,” she said.
