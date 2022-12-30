ELKTON - A Colora man was killed on Thursday afternoon when a piece of heavy equipment toppled on him while he was working on the machinery at the Cecil County Central Landfill near Elkton, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators identified the victim as 37-year-old Christopher Stephen Brown, who was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the industrial accident occurred in an area near the back of the county landfill in the 700 block of East Old Philadelphia Road, police reported.
Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig that Brown was doing repair work on a "piece of heavy equipment," which he did not specify, at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Thursday when it toppled for a yet-to-be determined reason, trapping him beneath it. (Brown was not a landfill employee, but rather a worker with a company contracted by the county, Holmes noted.)
A nearby worker noticed Brown under the equipment and called 911, prompting Cecil County Department of Emergency Services paramedics and police to rush to the scene, Holmes said. The nearby worker did not witness the fatal accident, but it is believed that he or she discovered the aftermath shortly after it had occurred, he added.
"Multiple workers removed the piece of heavy equipment off of (Brown) and tried life-saving measures," Holmes said.
The joint-investigation by CCSO and the Occupational, Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) continued on Friday, when OSHA agents were expected to come to the landfill to conduct their part of the investigation, police reported.
