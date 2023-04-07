NORTH EAST — Chesapeake Feline Association is developing partnerships with area veterinarians to continue the work of providing spay-neuter services for cats and kittens in low income Cecil County homes.
Karen Burkhardt, president of the North East based non-profit cal welfare group, said even though CFA closed its Miss Cat Surgical Suite last month low income residents in need of the surgery that renders a cat unable to reproduce can still obtain that service.
“Brandywine SPCA and Forgotten Cats have partnered with us,” Burkhardt said. “We have already done four spay-neuters.”
Burkhardt said CFA has permission from Maryland Department of Agriculture to expend its grant money for the surgeries through these partnerships instead of at its surgical suite, which closed at the end of February,
“We still have grant money and we will apply for it again in 2024,” she said these partner organizations. The service will also be made available to Cecil County Animal Services and for feral cats trapped from colonies around the county.
“We are allowed to bring five every Friday to Brandywine,” Burkhardt said. The animals are brought to Chesapeake Feline Association on Spring Hill Road and CFA volunteers transport them to one of the participating veterinarians.
