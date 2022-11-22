ELKTON — A woman who maced a fellow resident in the hallway of a senior housing building in Perryville during an argument — putting him in need of medical attention, exposing responding police officers to the lingering pepper spray and placing other occupants at risk — must complete an anger management program and serve 18 months of supervised probation, after accepting a plea deal, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a one-year-plus-one-day sentence on the defendant, Joyce Carol McKee, 68, on Monday (Nov. 14) and then suspended the entire penalty. The judge sentenced McKee for use of mace/chemical device with intent to inure, a misdemeanor to which she had pleaded guilty during an Oct. 31 proceeding, some two weeks earlier, court records show.
Then, the judge ordered McKee to serve 18 months of supervised probation, listing standard conditions, and to complete an anger management program.
The incident leading to McKee’s conviction and sentence occurred on May 12, when Perryville Police Department officers responded to a senior housing building in the 300 block of Broad Street after receiving a dispatch regarding a man who had been pepper-sprayed, police reported.
Court records indicate that officers noticed that the victim had “bloodshot and swollen eyes” and that they could smell pepper spray on him, after locating him on the first floor of the building. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene.
The man told officers that McKee “suddenly drew a can of pepper-spray” and dispensed it into his face while they were having “words with one another” in a second-floor hallway several moments earlier, police said. He noted that McKee, whom he described as a fellow tenant, started “yelling and screaming” right before she sprayed him, police added.
Court records show that two PPD officers noticed a “strong odor of pepper spray” while trying to find McKee and that they “suffered the effects of the spray as well.”
The complaining officer maintained in court records that McKee had taken “reckless” action and that what she did “posed serious danger” to residents on the second floor and potentially to the whole building. The officer noted that pepper spray is derived from cayenne pepper and, used as a “disabling weapon,” it causes irritation to the eyes and respiratory passages of anyone exposed to it.
“It should be noted that 345 Broad Street is a senior housing building, where several elderly, vulnerable adults live with medical conditions. Several residents came from the second floor coughing due to the exposure in the hall,” according to court records.
