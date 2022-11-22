Court
Tolimir

ELKTON — A woman who maced a fellow resident in the hallway of a senior housing building in Perryville during an argument — putting him in need of medical attention, exposing responding police officers to the lingering pepper spray and placing other occupants at risk — must complete an anger management program and serve 18 months of supervised probation, after accepting a plea deal, according to court records.


