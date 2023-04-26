Elkton drug arrest

This police photo shows suspect drugs and other evidence confiscated by Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a traffic stop in Elkton on Thursday. Investigators arrested one suspect — a 47-year-old Elkton woman — and filed several drug charges against her.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CECIL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ELKTON — A woman is facing several criminal charges after investigators caught her with suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl and other purported contraband during an Elkton traffic stop — while she was wearing an ankle monitor as one of the conditions of her pre-trial release in an unrelated drug case, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.


