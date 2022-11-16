ELKTON — A teen who was arrested when investigators confiscated 81 baggies containing heroin mixed with fentanyl, more than a pound and a half of marijuana and a machine gun while raiding an Elkton residence has been placed on two years of supervised probation after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a five-year sentence on the defendant — Caitlin Nicole Mayberry, 19 — last Monday and then suspended the entire penalty, court records show. Davis then ordered Mayberry to serve two years of supervised probation, noting that she must submit to random drug testing as one of the conditions.
The judge levied his sentence moments after Mayberry pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors dismissed 10 related criminal charges against her, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute.
In addition, Davis ordered Mayberry, who lives near Elkton, to pay a $200 fine within 90 days.
Mayberry faced only drug-related charges in the criminal case.
Her co-defendant — Nakeere A. Sayers, 22 — is facing several firearm charges in addition to the narcotics counts. During the raid, investigators seized a firearm that is classified as a “machine gun” because it had been equipped with a switch that makes the weapon fully automatic and purportedly linked the weapon to him, according to court records.
Sayers is facing 20 criminal charges, including possession of a machine gun for an aggressive purpose, failure to register a machine gun, possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, court records show.
A jury trial for Sayers is scheduled to start Feb. 8 and is expected to last two days, according to court records, which further indicate that he has been held in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond since his May arrest.
The investigation leading to the arrests of Mayberry and Sayers began in April, when members of the Maryland State Police Firearms Enforcement Unit and the Elkton Police Department Street Level Crimes Unit saw a profile photo of Sayers “holding a rifle and pointing it and aiming” on his social media account, court records show.
Then, in early May, investigators arrested a suspect and discovered that that person — whom police did not identify in court records — had been interacting with Sayers by cell phone, police said. Investigators had obtained a warrant to download the contents of that suspect’s cell phone and view it, police added.
Investigators viewed three screen shots that Sayers had posted March 9 on Instagram, police reported. In two of those pictures, Sayers is wearing a mask and is holding a “large amount” of cash, court records allege. The third photo shows Sayers in possession of a handgun with a “green laser illuminated,” according to the charging document.
Also alleged in court records, Sayers posted a photo of himself in public on April 16, and investigators believe that that picture is incriminating.
“In the photo, investigators observed Sayers bending down on the sidewalk and pointing a handgun while someone took the picture of him,” according to the charging document, which further indicates that that handgun appears to be the same one seen in other photos.
Court records further allege that Sayers is prohibited from possessing any firearms and, or, ammunition because he had been “convicted of a disqualifying crime classified as a felony and a misdemeanor with more than two years of imprisonment.”
Information gathered during the investigation led to EPD officers and members of the MSP GEU members raiding Sayers’ residence in the 100 block of South Street in Elkton on May 9, when they found and confiscated a stolen Springfield Armory XD40 handgun equipped with a “rapid fire trigger activator,” court records allege.
Investigators also found and confiscated 81 baggies holding suspect heroin/fentanyl, $383 in cash and a scale containing suspect illegal drug residue, police said. In addition, police added, investigators found and seized approximately 700 grams of suspect marijuana, which translates to more than a pound and half. There are about 453 grams in one pound and approximately 226 grams in a half-pound.
Mayberry was at Sayers residence when raiding officers arrived, and they arrested her, police reported.
