ELKTON — A woman whose Elkton property was the scene of frequent criminal and police activity during an 11-month period has been sentenced to time served — 234 days — after accepting a plea deal, according to the Elkton Police Department and court records.
Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan imposed the time-served sentence on the defendant — Pamela Burns, 58 — on Oct. 3 after she pleaded guilty to a maintaining-a-common-nuisance charge relating to narcotics. Court records indicate that Burns maintained a common nuisance at her residence in the 100 block of Red Hill Road from March 20, 2021 to Feb. 8.
In early 2022, Elkton Police Department launched an investigation into that Red Hill Road residence and property because of “prior calls and police activity” at that address, police said.
The list of previous incidents there included investigators executing search warrants targeting illegal drugs and wanted people; a fatal drug overdose victim who had been “left in the living room for several days;” multiple non-fatal drug overdoses, numerous recovered stolen vehicles and license plates; and several arrests of wanted people, police added.
“Throughout those calls, Pamela Burns was identified as the (person) maintaining control of the property and (of) allowing other people to stay at the residence as well as live in campers and trailers on the property,” an EPD spokesperson outlined.
Investigators found and confiscated “significant amounts of drug paraphernalia . . . both used and unused” while conducting a court-approved search at that address earlier this year, according to police. Investigators took Burns into custody on April 18, about one month after the arrest warrant had been issued, and she was held in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, court records show.
While the officers conducted that search, they found structural damage to the residence and then contacted a Town of Elkton building inspector who, in turn, went to that address and check the place, police said. The inspector found “numerous structural and electrical issues with the property,” police added.
“The Elkton Police Department consulted with the town’s attorney and an Injunction and Order to Vacate was obtained against the property and all occupants — based on the unsafe living conditions, structural/electrical issues, and rampant drug use occurring at the residence,” the EPD spokesperson said, adding, “The property was later secured with the assistance of the Elkton Department of Public Works.”
