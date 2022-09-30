ELKTON — A woman who broke into Elkton High School after hours in February received a suspended seven-year sentence and was placed on three years of supervised probation earlier this week, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed the sentence on the defendant — Megan McDowell, 31, of Elkton — during a courtroom hearing on Monday. In early August, McDowell had pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and, as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed several related charges against her.
The judge ordered McDowell to undergo drug and alcohol treatment, as recommended after an evaluation; to abstain from drugs and alcohol; and to submit to random urinalysis during her three years of supervised probation. In addition, Davis ordered McDowell to pay $1,355 in restitution along with her co-defendant — Larry Reed, 27, of Elkton — and to stay away from Elkton High School.
In late August, after also pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, Reed received a 120-day jail term.
Specifically, the presiding judge in that case, Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan, imposed a five-year sentence on Reed and then suspended all but 120 days of it. In addition, Whelan ordered Reed to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his 120-day term in the Cecil County Detention Center.
McDowell and Reed broke into EHS in the 100 block of James Street at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, which was a Sunday, police reported. Charging documents alleged that they stole an unspecified number of Google Chromebook laptops and destroyed school property.
Elkton Police Department officers rushed to the school at 6:43 a.m. in response to a commercial alarm, police said. After officers arrived at the school, police added, a dispatcher informed them that seven additional alarms had been activated.
On the east side of the building, one of the officers found a Dodge Journey that was parked near an exterior school door, which had a shattered window, police reported. On the west side of the building, another officer saw a man and a woman — later identified as Reed and McDowell — inside the school, according to court records.
One officer saw the man pounding a pipe against a door or a wall inside the school, police said. When the man and woman near him noticed the officer, they ran toward the east side of the school, police added.
Then the suspects ran out of the school and attempted to flee from the officers, according to court records. One of the officers caught both suspects, whom he and other officers were able to identify “due to previous encounters” with them, court records show.
While officers were clearing the school building, they noticed several pieces of property that had been damaged or destroyed, including a propane controller, a cabinet inside a chemistry lab and a chemistry lab door window, police reported.
Officers also located a pipe, flashlight, medical supplies, alcohol wipes and tape, according to court records.
While conducting an inventory search of the Dodge Journey that officers had linked to Reed and McDowell, investigators found numerous Google Chromebook laptops, court records show. On the back of those Chromebook laptops, investigators noticed stickers indicating the laptops were “property of Cecil County Public Schools,” according to court records.
Officers arrested Reed and McDowell at the school and then drove them to EPD headquarters for processing.
