ELKTON — A woman accused of stealing more than $2,600 in cigarettes from an Elkton convenience store in June during an armed robbery has been placed on 18 months of supervised probation after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
The defendant - Teeaira Shalyn Bessix, 23, of New Castle, Del. - pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft of more than $1,500 and less than $25,000 on Monday as part of a plea agreement in which, in exchange, prosecutors dismissed related charges, including armed robbery and two counts of second-degree assault, court records show.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton found Bessix guilty of that offense, based on a statement of fact submitted by prosecutors, and then struck the guilty verdict and granted Bessix probation before judgment, according to court records. The judge ordered Bessix to serve 18 months of supervised probation, court records show.
Bessix had stood accused of displaying red boxcutters to one of the two employees inside the Royal Farms in the 1100 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40), of implying that she was carrying a handgun and of making threatening comments during a conversation that lasted about 10 minutes after Bessix had entered the store at approximately 4:30 a.m. on June 11.
In addition, according to the court records, Bessix purportedly told that employee that she went from store to store and stole cigarettes, before allegedly telling the worker that she would be returning to that Royal Farms in 20 minutes with an accomplice to steal cigarettes. Court records also alleged that Bessix "threatened to mace everybody in the store and take the cigarettes."
After Bessix left the store, the employee told her coworker about the conversation, police reported.
Then at approximately 5 a.m., some 20 minutes later, Elkton Police Department officers rushed to that Royal Farms in response to a "robbery in progress" call, police said. While en route, police added, one of those EPD officers spotted a silver sport utility vehicle - matching the description of the suspect vehicle - as it was traveling westbound on Route 40 at a "rapid rate with no headlights" through the Delaware Avenue intersection.
Moments later, another EPD officer stopped that SUV on a strip of Route 40 between the intersections of Whitehall Road and Bridge Street (Route 213), police reported.
The officer who made that stop found Bessix and Roderick Galloway, 47, of New Castle, Del., inside that SUV - a 2009 Nissan Armada, court records show.
"A red boxcutter with a 'Milwaukee' logo was recovered from Bessix' hoodie pocket. In the vehicle in plain view was a large quantity of cigarette cartons, as well as what appeared to be pepper spray," according to court records.
Investigators interviewed the two Royal Farms employees about the robbery and about the conversation that had occurred some 30 minutes before it, police said. They also viewed video gleaned from the store surveillance camera, which showed Bessix and Galloway enter that Royal Farms at 4:52 a.m. on June 11, police added.
"In the footage, Galloway can be seen jumping the counter (at 4:52 a.m.) with a brown leather bag and a white and pink plastic bag and rummaging through the tobacco products. Galloway can be seen filling the white and pink plastic bag with cigarette cartons," court records allege.
(Galloway's related criminal case has not been adjudicated. Facing eight charges, including armed robbery and theft of more than $1,500 and less than $25,000, Galloway is scheduled for a March 15 jury trial, which is expected to last two days, according to court records.)
While that suspect was behind the counter, one of the store employees called 911 and reported the robbery in progress, court records show.
Based on the surveillance video, Galloway handed the pink and white plastic bag - now full of cigarette cartons - to Bessix at 4:54 a.m., some two minutes after he had hopped over the counter, and then he continued to fill the brown leather bag with cigarette packs, according to court records.
Then, at 4:55 a.m., based on the surveillance video, Bessix and Galloway left the store, with Bessix carrying the pink and white plastic bag filled with cartons of cigarettes and Galloway toting the brown leather holding cigarette packs, court records show.
Court records indicate that 12 cartons of cigarettes with an estimated value at $1,424 and 104 packs of cigarettes with an estimated value at $1,234 were stolen during the robbery - totaling $2,658.
The two employees opted not to stand behind the counter when the two suspects entered the store, moments before the robbery, because of "fear for their safety," according to court records.
