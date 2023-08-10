ELKTON — A woman remained jailed Thursday after she allegedly pointed a handgun at her boyfriend during an argument inside a residence near Elkton and then fired two shots when he attempted to take the weapon from her, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified Elkton-area resident Morgan Culver, 30, as the suspect. No one was struck by the gunfire, court records show.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the unit block of Tree Lane at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, after receiving a “shots fired” complaint made by a 23-year-old man who identified himself as the roommate of Culver’s 26-year-old boyfriend, police reported.
The complainant told investigators that his roommate and Culver were engaged in a dispute near his bedroom entrance — while he was inside that bedroom — and that he heard approximately two gunshots, police said. The complainant told investigators that, when he struck his head out the bedroom to investigate, he saw his roommate struggling to take away a handgun from Culver, police added.
After Culver’s boyfriend had wrested the handgun away from her, according to the account given by the victim’s roommate, he attempted to leave the residence, court records show. The complainant told investigators that, at that point, Culver struck her boyfriend “multiple times with her hands about the face and body,” court records allege.
Culver’s boyfriend gave a similar account, telling investigators that Culver “produced a silver in color handgun” during their argument and then pointed the firearm at him, which prompted his attempt to take the weapon away from her, according to the charging document.
The victim alleged that Culver fired the handgun “approximately two times” during their struggle over the firearm, before he managed to take possession of it and leave the residence, court records show.
Culver is charged with first-degree assault, a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted, and these three misdemeanors: second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, according to court records.
She remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, three days after her bail review hearing, court records show.
