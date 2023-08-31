NORTH EAST — A woman is charged with attempted murder and other offenses after she allegedly stabbed two women on the street of a neighborhood near North East during an unspecified dispute between the neighbors that turned physical, according to Cecil County District Court records.
One of the alleged victims also accused the suspect — Lacey N. Siple, 30 — of tasing and pepper-spraying her during the fight, which occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the unit block of Cedar Hill Circle, the same street on which Siple lives, court records show.
Ambulances crews drove the two purported victims to a Delaware hospital for treatment, police said. One of the women suffered a stab wound to her chest, and the other had “multiple lacerations” on her body, police added. The woman who suffered the stab wound to her chest remained hospitalized on Thursday afternoon, and the other alleged victim was discharged from the medical center after receiving treatment, according to police.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies rushed to the unit block of Cedar Hill Circle at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving a dispatch regarding a stabbing, and they spoke with the alleged victims shortly after arriving there, police reported.
The wounded women told investigators that Siple stabbed them with a knife in front of 84 Cedar Hill Circle and then went to her residence at 82 Cedar Hill Circle, where they believe that she discarded the weapon, court records allege.
“While clearing the (82 Cedar Hill Circle) residence, investigators observed a knife with a gray handle on the couch inside the home. Investigators observed apparent blood on the knife,” according to the charging document.
In the parking lot where the stabbings had occurred, investigators noticed an apparent blood trail that spanned from there to a residence several doors away on that block, where the alleged victims live, court records indicate.
Siple is charged with attempted second-degree murder and six other offenses, including two counts each of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, court records show. She remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday afternoon, after her bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records, which indicate that Cecil County District Court Administrative Judge Bonnie G. Schneider presided over that proceeding.
