ELKTON - A woman remained jailed Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed a foe multiple times during a dispute outside an Elkton supermarket, one equipped with a security camera that videotaped the incident, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Mary Madison May, 34, of the 100 block of South Mauldin Avenue in North East.
Elkton Police Department officers rushed to the Food Lion grocery store at 1001 E. Pulaski Highway (Route 40) at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a dispatch regarding an "assault with a knife," police said. Inside the back of an ambulance, investigators spoke with the alleged victim - a 29-year-old woman who was bleeding from stab wounds to her left forearm, left upper arm and right ring finger, police added.
The woman told investigators that she had arrived at the Food Lion to pick up items for dinner and crossed paths with May outside that supermarket, court records show. At that point, May accused the woman of stealing property from her, which spurred an argument that turned physical, according to court records. Court documents do not specify the purported stolen property.
Court records allege that the woman told investigators that she punched May one time and that May, in turn, pulled a knife and swung it three times, before fleeing the scene on a light blue bicycle. The blade cut the woman twice on the left arm and once on the right ring finger, court records show.
An ambulance crew transported the woman to ChristianaCare hospital for medical treatment, police reported. Information on the woman's medical condition was unavailable, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Officers searched the area and May's last known address in Elkton, to no avail, police said. After a BOLO (be-on-the-lookout) was radioed at approximately 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, investigators received information that May was at a residence in the 100 block of South Mauldin Avenue in North East, police added.
Members of EPD's Street Crime Unit and Maryland State Police's Firearms Enforcement Unit located May at that address and arrested her, with the assistance of North East Police Department officers, court records show.
EPD investigators watched the supermarket's surveillance video of the incident, and what they viewed matched the account given by the alleged victim, according to the charging document.
May is charged with first-degree assault - a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison - and misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, which carry maximum sentences of 10 years and five years respectively if convicted, court records show.
She remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Wednesday afternoon, after her bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records.
