ELKTON — A woman is facing several criminal charges after she allegedly stabbed a man in the thigh while he purportedly was trying to break up a fight between the suspect and her sister inside an Elkton residence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Yvette C. Torres, 33, of the 200 block of Mike Drive, where the alleged assault occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Torres is facing six charges, including two counts of first-degree assault, which is a felony that, if convicted, is punishable by up to 25 years in prison per offense, and two counts of reckless endangerment, according to court records. Torres spent the weekend in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, before gaining her pre-trial freedom Monday on an unsecured $15,000 bond after her bail review hearing, court records show.
Elkton Police Department officers responded to the Mike Court residence at 1:18 a.m. Saturday after receiving a dispatch regarding a stabbing at that address, police said. Officers learned that the victim had been stabbed in the right thigh and that he was en route to Union Hospital in Elkton for treatment, police added.
Investigators noticed a "moderate amount of blood in the home and on the landing of the front porch" after they arrived at the residence, where they found Torres and interviewed her, police reported.
Torres told investigators that she had gotten into an argument with her sister and that they "both pulled out knives," according to the charging document, which further indicates that Torres also told investigators that she had "blacked out" at some point after that.
The suspect's sister told investigators that Torres became "irate" after she disclosed information regarding a family member to her, police said. The suspect's sister alleged that Torres "grabbed a knife and held it" against her neck while pushing her toward the door, police added.
At that point, according to the account given by the suspect's sister, a man who was inside the residence "got between them to cause separation," court records show. The suspect's sister also maintained that Torres then started "swinging the knife overtop" the man while trying to stab her, court records allege.
The suspect's sister told investigators that she grabbed two knives for self-defense at that point, but contended that she did not swing them, police said.
Torres then started stabbing the man, court records allege. The suspect's sister told investigators that she believes Torres "thought she was stabbing her," police added.
A woman - she identified herself as a cousin to Torres and her sister - told investigators that, at some point after the incident, Torres was "uncontrollably crying" when woke her up in bed, court records show. Torres told that woman that the man "was bleeding" and that "she didn't mean it," court records allege.
The woman also alleged that the suspect's sister then came home and threatened Torres, according to the charging document.
Information regarding the medical condition of the man who suffered a stab wound to his thigh was unavailable before press time.
