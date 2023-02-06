Sarah Beth Clendaniel

This Cecil Whig file photo shows a 2016 mugshot of Sarah Beth Clendaniel, then 28, after investigators arrested her in connection with a series of armed robberies at Cecil County convenience stores. Clendaniel, who later received a nine-year prison term after pleading guilty to three counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery, stood accused of brandishing a machete during those holdups. Clendaniel, now 34, was arrested last week in connection with an alleged plot to attack Baltimore's power grid.

 CECIL WHIG ARCHIVES

BALTIMORE — A Maryland woman who allegedly spent months conspiring with a neo-Nazi leader based in Florida to plan an attack on Baltimore's power grid, hoping to further their racist mission, has an extensive criminal record in Cecil County – where she robbed three convenience stores in 2016 while brandishing a machete, according to Cecil Whig archives, court records and police.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.