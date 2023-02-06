BALTIMORE — A Maryland woman who allegedly spent months conspiring with a neo-Nazi leader based in Florida to plan an attack on Baltimore's power grid, hoping to further their racist mission, has an extensive criminal record in Cecil County – where she robbed three convenience stores in 2016 while brandishing a machete, according to Cecil Whig archives, court records and police.
Last week, however, investigators thwarted the purported plan to cripple the power grid with a series of "sniper attacks" targeting Maryland electrical substations when they arrested both suspects – Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, of Catonsville, and Brandon Russell, who founded a small Florida-based neo-Nazi group, police reported.
Their alleged plan is the latest in a growing list of similar cases, prompting authorities to warn that the American electrical grid could be a vulnerable target for domestic terrorists.
CECIL COUNTY CONNECTION
As for Clendaniel's connection to Cecil County, she received a nine-year prison term in June 2016 after pleading guilty to three counts of robbery, as part of a plea deal in a criminal case in which she held up three convenience stores within a four-day period in March 2016, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Information regarding how much of that nine-year prison term she served was unavailable, as of Monday night.
Clendaniel and an accomplice who served as the getaway driver started their string of armed robberies at approximately 8:30 p.m. on March 21, 2016, at the Pantry 1 Mart near Rising Sun, where, according to store clerks, a masked woman entered the shop, brandished a machete, demanded cash and cigarettes and then fled the store on foot, Cecil Whig archives indicate.
One day later, a similar armed robbery occurred at the High’s Dairy Store at 3155 Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway in Bay View, north of North East. Once again, clerks told Maryland State Police troopers that a short woman who was wielding a machete walked into the store and demanded cash and cigarettes.
The armed robbery spree continued on March 25, 2016, when a woman armed with a machete held up the Pantry 1 Mart again and demanded cash and cigarettes.
No one was hurt during any of the robberies, according to state police.
Then at approximately 10:10 p.m. on March 29, 2016, MSP troopers arrested Clendaniel while she was in the midst of robbing, once again, the High’s Dairy Store in Bay View, where she threatened two clerks with a machete and demanded they open the register.
Court records and Cecil Whig archives also indicate that Clendaniel received a one-year jail term in April 2015 after pleading guilty to robbery, a felony offense that she committed in May 2006.
HER NEWEST CHARGES
Clendaniel was working with Russell to plan a series of "sniper attacks" on Maryland electrical substations, according to a criminal complaint that was unsealed on Monday. The document also included a photo of a woman who was holding a rifle and wearing tactical gear that bore a swastika. Investigators identified that woman as Clendaniel.
It wasn't immediately clear Monday whether either suspect had a lawyer to speak on his and her behalf. There was no evidence to indicate that the plot was carried out or that any local substations sustained damage.
U.S. Attorney Erek Barron praised investigators for disrupting hate-fueled violence, commenting during a press conference in which the charges against the two suspects were announced, "When we are united, hate cannot win."
Authorities declined to specify how the planned attack was meant to fulfill a racist motive, but they suggested that the defendants wanted to bring attention to their cause. Russell had discussed targeting the grid during cold weather "when most people are using max electricity," authorities alleged.
According to the complaint, Clendaniel was planning to target five substations situated in a ring around Baltimore, a majority-Black city surrounded mostly by heavily white suburban areas.
"It would probably permanently completely lay this city to waste if we could do that successfully," Clendaniel told a confidential informant she met through Russell, according to the complaint. She was most recently living outside the city in surrounding Baltimore County, officials said.
Clendaniel told the informant she was experiencing terminal kidney failure. With just a few months to live, she wanted to "accomplish something worthwhile" before her death, according to the complaint. Many of their conversations focused on how she could get a weapon to carry out the attacks, according to authorities.
Investigators also found a document in her Google records that they compared to a manifesto. "I would sacrifice everything for my people to just have a chance for our cause to succeed," according to that document, which also included references to Hitler and other terrorists.
"Identifying and disrupting terrorist plots, both foreign and domestic, is one of the FBI's top priorities," Agent Thomas Sobocinski said at Monday's news conference. "To those extremists looking to disrupt society and cause chaos in our communities, we will not … tolerate this."
Russell and Clendaniel corresponded years ago while incarcerated at separate correctional facilities, authorities said. Officials declined to specify the nature of their relationship or how they met, but the complaint indicates that they discussed having children together. Text messages linked to Russell included a statement that "going to prison was worth it because I might not have met you otherwise."
Their relationship dated to at least 2018. Last May, the complaint says, Clendaniel shipped an online order — a 34-piece "Professional Pocket Picking Hand Tool" — to Russell's Orlando address.
This article contains information gathered by the Associated Press.
