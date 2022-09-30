Court
Tolimir

ELKTON — A woman caught with a stolen, semi-automatic handgun when investigators searched her residence near Elkton in November 2021 was placed on two years of supervised probation earlier this week — after accepting a plea deal in a criminal case triggered by the confiscation of more than one pound each of suspect cocaine and marijuana from the defendant’s vehicle, according to court records.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.