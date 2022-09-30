ELKTON — A woman caught with a stolen, semi-automatic handgun when investigators searched her residence near Elkton in November 2021 was placed on two years of supervised probation earlier this week — after accepting a plea deal in a criminal case triggered by the confiscation of more than one pound each of suspect cocaine and marijuana from the defendant’s vehicle, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a two-year sentence on the defendant — Danita Ginette Cromwell, 46 — on Monday and then suspended all but the time she had served in the county jail — one day — after her Nov. 12, 2021 arrest before posting a $10,000 bond.
The judge then placed Cromwell on two years of supervised probation. Sexton also ordered Cromwell to forfeit the confiscated handgun to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Sexton sentenced Cromwell after the defendant pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen regulated firearm, as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors dismissed six related charges against her.
The judge made Cromwell’s supervised probation concurrent with the sentence that she receives in a Harford County drug case. Cromwell is awaiting a Nov. 14 sentencing after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import a controlled and dangerous substance into the state — one of eight charges against her — during a July 18 hearing, according to Harford County Circuit Court records.
The investigation leading to Cromwell’s arrest and conviction in the Cecil County case started when the Harford County Sheriff’s Task Force contacted the Maryland State Police in November “in reference to an ongoing investigation involving Danita Ginette Cromwell” and asked troopers to conduct surveillance on her, police said. The HCSTF did so after it had obtained a warrant to search Cromwell and her vehicle, identified as a white GMC Acadia, police added.
A surveilling MSP trooper spotted the suspect vehicle at the fuel pumps outside the Royal Farms in the 1100 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40), at the corner of the Delancey Road intersection, near Elkton on Nov. 12 and detained Cromwell, who was standing near her Acadia, court records show.
Cromwell gave the trooper permission to search her vehicle to find her driver’s license, which wasn’t where she initially had indicated, police reported.
During that search, the trooper found a “shrink wrapped brick” of suspect cocaine and a vacuum-sealed bag containing suspect marijuana, both of which were located inside a shopping bag that was on the back seat of the Acadia, court records show. Police arrested Cromwell at the scene, according to court records.
The suspect cocaine weighed 620 grams, and the suspect marijuana weighed 566 grams, according to the charging document. There are approximately 453 grams in one pound and 28 grams in one ounce.
Later that day, investigators confiscated a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen in Texas during a related, court-approved search of Cromwell’s residence in the unit block of Glen Creek Circle near Elkton, police reported.
