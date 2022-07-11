EARLEVILLE — Maryland Natural Resources Police is investigating a capsizing of a boat on the Elk River Sunday night that resulted in the death of a Wilmington, Del. man.
NRP spokeswoman Lauren Moses said Shawn Wagner, 37, was one of five people on a 14-foot aluminum boat that overturned, tossing all occupants into the water just after 6 p.m.
"A good samaritan was able to rescue four of the passengers," Moses said. Wagner could not be located until Monday morning and was found deceased, she said.
Moses said Natural Resources Police got help in their search from Cecil County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police Aviation, Cecil County Fire and EMS, and the US Coast Guard.
"Reportedly none of the boating occupants were wearing life jackets," Moses said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also assisting in the investigation.
This was the second recent accident on the water in Cecil County, and the third in Maryland, that resulted in a death. Wednesday night a 21-foot Bowrider struck a navigational buoy in the Elk River at Turkey Point. Kara McCarthy, 39, of Oxford, Pa., died later at a hospital.
On July 3 a crash on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County took the life of Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, Md. Another boat struck the vessel in which she was riding and fled.
