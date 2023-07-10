CECIL COUNTY — The wife of a missing commercial truck driver and approximately 15 of her relatives, friends and supporters posted more than 150 missing-person fliers at businesses and other places throughout a section of Cecil County on Saturday, nearly one month after her husband vanished while waiting to pick up a load at an industrial park near North East.
Jason Pearson, 42, of Scranton, Pa., spoke to his wife, Latifah, 39, on the phone at approximately noon on June 13 — some 45 minutes after he arrived at Smithfield Foods in the 2800 block of Principio Parkway in the capacity of his job - and then vanished.
"We're just trying to get to the bottom of what happened to him. Someone, somewhere, knows something and I hope that person comes forward," Latifah told the Cecil Whig on Saturday, before emphasizing, “He left everything behind in his tractor — two cell phones, his wallet, bank cards, credit cards, clothing, truck keys."
She made her comment while walking to various spots on the Smithfield Foods business property and in the sprawling industrial park that surrounds it - retracing her husband's presumed steps, as best she could, based on information that she and investigators have gathered thus far.
It marked the second time that Latifah had come to Smithfield Foods, which is in an industrial park off the westbound side of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), a short distance west of North East, since her husband's disappearance. The first time was on June 15, when she met with a Maryland State Police detective at the North East Barrack in person, one day after she had called that agency from her Scranton home to report her husband missing.
"I was very emotional the first time I came here. I cried while I was here," Latifah recalled, referring to Smithfield Foods - the last documented place that her husband had been before his disappearance. "But today, I'm very business-like. I have to stay focused."
On Saturday, while in that industrial park, Latifah talked to at least one employee inside a small building that likens a guard post at the Smithfield Foods entrance, where her husband checked in at approximately 11:15 a.m. on June 13 after arriving to drop off a load and then to pick up another one. All commercial truck drivers who arrive at Smithfield Foods on business must check in.
With permission from workers, Latifah taped three missing-person fliers bearing her husband's photo and information about him onto the windows inside that check-in building.
In addition, she and others in her group spoke with two security employees and other people in the industrial park, asking them questions to jog their memories about June 13 in particular and about the first few days following it.
Before Latifah and her group, including her sister, Shanea Bryant, 34, of Jersey City, N.J., left the North East Barrack on Saturday to distribute the missing-person fliers, she met privately in a conference room with an MSP corporal who updated her on the investigation.
To avoid compromising the ongoing investigation, MSP officials have not released a great deal of information about the missing-person case, which has been assigned to MSP Det. Connor Tereman.
Latifah learned on Saturday that MSP investigators have notified other law enforcement agencies in this region about the disappearance of Jason Pearson, including the Pennsylvania State Police and the New Jersey State Police because, respectively, the Pearsons live in Pennsylvania and because they are originally from New Jersey.
She also learned that MSP troopers and investigators swarmed the Smithfield Foods property and the surrounding area on the day that she reported her husband missing, Latifah said. Troopers used at least one drone to conduct an aerial search at that location and they used specially-trained scent dogs in hopes of following his trail, she added.
"They (MSP investigators) think someone picked up my husband in a vehicle," Latifah said, explaining, "They started at where my husband left his tractor and the dogs only went a short distance from his tractor before they lost his scent. That's why they think someone picked him up."
She and others in her group noticed several security cameras in and around the Smithfield Foods commercial property and wondered aloud if MSP investigators had examined video recorded by them during the late-morning hours and early-afternoon hours of June 13, when her husband would have been driving and walking in that area.
Latifah emphasized that it is uncharacteristic of her husband not to keep open lines of communication with her and other family members. Latifah and her husband have been together for about 26 years — the last 17 years of which as a married couple — after starting their relationship when she was 14 and he was 16, according to her. Latifah and her husband have three children, ages 24, 20 and 15, she said.
Her sister echoed that sentiment.
"They've been together since they were just kids. He was 16 and she was 14 when they met. It wasn't long after our mother died from cancer when they got together and Jason has been by my sister's side side ever since. They raised a family together. He always comes home. He always keeps in touch. So this does not make any sense," Bryant outlined.
Traveling as far south as Virginia and as far north as Canada, Pearson has worked as an overnight truck driver for a Missouri-based freight and trucking company, Prime Inc., for the past five years, Latifah said. Prime also operates an office in Pittston, Pa.
“He checked in at Smithfield (Foods) in North East, Md., at 11:15 a.m. that day to pick up a load of refrigerated items. I talked to him on the phone around noon. I called him on my lunch break,” recalled Latifah, who works as a para-professional in special education. “I called him at 2:40 that afternoon, when I got off work, but he didn’t answer.”
Latifah learned Saturday that, after her husband checked in at that small, guard-post-like building at the Smithfield Foods entrance, he drove his rig to an upper lot and unhooked his full trailer in preparation for unloading by workers at that site, before driving his tractor down to a road on the edge of the commercial property, where he parked it, she said.
She also learned that her husband was waiting to be contacted by Smithfield Foods workers on site to pick up another load at that commercial property, Latifah added.
After she failed to reach her husband at 2:40 p.m. on June 13, Latifah made other unsuccessful attempts to reach him by phone, before reaching out to Prime and asking someone with that company to send him a message via his truck computer, she said. Her husband, however, did not respond to that message, either, she added.
So Latifah filed a missing-person report by phone on June 14, when MSP started its investigation. Latifah drove down to MSP’s North East Barrack on June 15, the next day, to speak with investigators in person, she noted.
“The (tractor) has since been released to the company (Prime)," Latifah said, adding that the clothing that her husband left behind in that tractor has been returned to her but, as of Monday, MSP still retained his wallet and his two cell phones because of the ongoing missing-person investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jason Pearson is urged to call Maryland State Police’s North East Barrack at 410-996-7800 in reference to missing-person case MP-23-MSP-02137.
