Zookeepers said Jaala, the white lioness at Plumpton Park Zoo, did not want to eat her birthday cake with an audience. She ate the orange jello treat decorated with a pig tail and chicken feet by herself later in the day.
Kimba (right) is starting to get his mane now that he is a year old white lion. To Jaala, however, he is still her brother and playmate.
Kimba the white lion at Plumpton Park Zoo paws at his sister Jaala as she walks by Pride Rock.
Since both were bottle fed by Cheryl Lacovara, director of Plumpton Park Zoo, Jaala and Kimba still come to her for attention when she visits them in their new enclosure.
Although Jaala and Kimba are a year old and weigh as much as 200 pounds, the brother and sister white lions still play like kittens at Plumpton Park Zoo in Rising Sun.
Cheryl Lacovara, director of Plumpton Park Zoo in Rising Sun, is excited to see that Kimba the white lion is starting to get his mane.
Cheryl Lacovara, director of Plumpton Park Zoo in Rising Sun has a conversation with Kimba the white lion. She bottle fed Kimba when he arrived as a cub in May and he still seeks her attention.
Kimba gets the best view of his surroundings at Plumpton Park Zoo by sitting on what's been dubbed as "Pride Rock."
Kimba dove in his birthday cake, prepared by the staff at Plumpton Park Zoo in Rising Sun.
RISING SUN — Kimba and Jaala, Plumpton Park Zoo's resident white lions, recently celebrated their first birthdays at Plumpton Park Zoo with cakes make with orange gelatin and decorated with pig tails and chicken feet.
Kimba arrived at the zoo at 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun as a kitten last May. He was bottle fed for months by Cheryl Lacovara, director of the zoo. His littermate, Jaala, arrived in July. The brother and sister pair were recently moved to their new, larger enclosure, with Kimba making the move in November, followed by Jaala in January. The enclosure is a converted shipping container with radiant heat in the concrete floor.
Although they easily weigh 150- to 200-pounds each, the lions play like house cats and scuffle like human siblings.
"See Kimba up there on Pride Rock?" Lacovara said, pointing to a collection of large rocks. The two fight for who gets the prime spot. As if on cue, Jaala walked up to Kimba and swatted at him, then sunk her teeth into his rear. Kimba turned and slapped at her before walking away. There was more slapping and rolling with each other on the ground before a new occupant of Pride Rock was decided.
Lacovara said the brother and sister will share the enclosure for a couple of years until both approach sexual maturity. Kimba and Jaala are leucistic lions, which means they are white but not albino. When they reach adulthood, another pair will be brought in and the siblings will be separated. By that time, Plumpton Park Zoo plans to have its big cat enclosure finished. One side will be for the lions, and on the other the zoo's tigers; Miracle and Alexis. Paul Risk Associates is helping with that project.
While she misses when Kimba was small enough to sit in her lap, Lacovara is excited to see the beginnings of his mane coming in around his neck.
Plumpton Park Zoo is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Go to plumptonparkzoo.org to get tickets in advance or to find out about upcoming events, volunteering and other ways to help.
