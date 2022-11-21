West Nottingham Child Care, part of West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, was closed down by the Maryland Department of Education in September. Church officials have since addressed all the issues cited — including mold and cleanliness — and hope to re-open in January. The child care building is on the right.
COLORA — Representatives of West Nottingham Presbyterian Church have taken measures to assure that its child care center at the church on Firetower Road can re-open in 2023.
Bill Standiford, Clerk of Session for WNPC, said the child care center had no prior citations until its former director was handed a letter Sept. 16 notifying her of the “Emergency Suspension of Child Care Center License”
In a statement, Standiford said the letter “cited Building Safety, General Cleanliness, and Food Storage violations in order to protect the health, safety, or welfare of children in our care.”
Church leadership has since had the entire building professionally cleaned and a new roof installed. It’s also been tested several time for the presence of mold.
”Volunteers have spent dozens and dozens of hours cleaning, painting, and reorganizing the offices, classrooms, toys, and playground,” he said. “We believe we are close to being eligible for reinstatement of our license, but we will have to hire a Director before re-opening.”
The center also employed 12 child care workers.
Standiford said the center was licensed to care for up to 50 children. The families whose children were enrolled at the time of the closure have been offered refunds of their unspent payments.
”Families displaced by the closure will be notified first and will have priority for re-enrollment,” he added. Those families are encouraged to contact Standiford at wnpc1195@yahoo.com.
