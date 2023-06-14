COLORA — Four months after West Nottingham Academy (WNA) announced a partnership with international charitable trust foundation, Casa Laxmi, to help avoid shutting down due to financial hardship, the 280-year-old school filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week – a move officials say is needed to keep the school open.
“Chapter 11 allows WNA to come up with a reorganization plan that works for everybody and is approved by the court,” said a CEO of the Casa Laxmi Foundation, Kiran Kulkarni. “While the process is going on, we can remain open and the most important thing is that creditors cannot take action against West Nottingham.”
Over the span of 10 years, WNA – a 9-12 grade non-profit boarding school – struggled financially as the school primarily relied on alumni donations and student enrollment to remain open. Once operating expenses outweighed revenue from donations and student enrollment, WNA began pulling funds from its endowment.
Within two years, WNA officials say the endowment was fully depleted.
Come 2020, WNA took a critical hit from the COVID-19 pandemic as the majority of the school’s student population was international.
“The pandemic was the straw that broke the camel’s back for WNA since enrollment dropped due to travel restrictions,” said Kulkinari. “That being said, tuition revenue dropped as well.”
Once the option of either selling WNA or shutting down for good grew more and more into a reality, the Casa Laxmi Foundation got involved.
In February 2023, WNA handed its financial responsibilities to the Casa Laxmi Foundation through what Kulkinari described as not a sale, but a partnership.
“I was here 18 months before Casa Laxmi came and it has certainly been beneficial to have Casa Laxmi provide the funds for payroll, to feed the kids and to keep our programs going,” said WNA’s Head of Schools, Sandra Wirth.
From early in the partnership, Casa Laxmi had been in conversations with creditors regarding the school’s financial situation. The school was offered a six month period to fix its finances but since the school’s revenue only goes up once a year because of student tuition, WNA and Casa Laxmi knew six months was not enough time.
With close to $3 million invested into WNA and an inability to reach an agreement with the banks, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy became inevitable if Kulkinari and Casa Laxmi wanted to achieve their vision for the school.
“One of the major problems that we were having was that if Casa Laxmi would put money into WNA, it would go to the banks and that is not the purpose – we want the money to go toward the kids and education,” said Kulkinari.
Since the pandemic is over and Chapter 11 protection in place, Kulkinari said his next goal is to grow the school by introducing WNA exclusive programs like the Ignite Global Mentorship Program which will provide students with mentors in their area of interest to allow the student to expand upon their skills and interests in the real world.
By implementing WNA exclusive programs, Kulkinari said he is confident that WNA will rise above its current financial situation and not only grow in value, but will become self-sustainable again.
“If a business is not sound then the creditors do not get paid and it’s a lost cause but the school business is booming and our business plan is strong, we just need time,” said Kulkinari.
Kulkinari noted that the school is aiming to have its reorganization plan approved and in place within the next six to eight months.
Once WNA is back on a stable financial track, Casa Laxmi state they will continue with plans of eventually expanding into a K-12 boarding school and potentially even provide financial assistance to Oldfields School – an all girls school in Sparks, Md. that is on the brink of closing due to financial hardship.
“Casa Laxmi remains committed to education and we have been in conversation with alumni and parents at Oldfields to see where we can help,” Kulkinari. “This is all philanthropy for us whether it works or not, we want to make sure we put our time and money toward K-12 education.”
In the meantime, WNA officials say the school is in one of the best positions it has been in a long time.
“We are in a strong position and we are incredibly optimistic about the future,” said Wirth.
“We continue to welcome qualified students for the new school year.”
