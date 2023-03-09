West Nottingham Academy

West Nottingham Academy in Colora has announced that the school will be partnering with the Casa Laxmi Foundation. Prior to the partnership, the school was preparing to shutter its doors due to lack of funds.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY ADELMA GREGORY-BUNNELL

COLORA — West Nottingham Academy (WNA) has announced a new partnership with the Casa Laxmi Foundation, an international charitable trust. The partnership comes after WNA nearly closed due to financial difficulties. Under the new partnership, the school aims to expand from offering grades 9-12 into a K-12 boarding school.


